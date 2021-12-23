5 big-name players who could leave the Bundesliga in 2022

It has been another enthralling year in the Bundesliga in 2021, featuring lot of highlights, thrills, magical moments and goals galore. Apart from epic matchups, the incredible exploits of superstars in the division also made headlines.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus, Kareem Adeyemi and others entertained with eye-catching performances this year. Unfortunately, some of these superstars could call time on their stints in the Bundesliga in 2022.

The transfer market will reopen in January. European juggernauts are already pulling the strings to snap up the finest available players in the market. With many Bundesliga stars rumoured to be on the move, here is a look at five big names who could bid farewell to the German top flight next year:

#5 Christopher Nkunku

An impressive start to the season has helped intensify the pursuit of the attacking midfielder,

RB Leipzig's attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku is one of the fastest rising players in the Bundesliga at the moment. The Frenchman had a promising outing in the German top flight last season, recording six goals and seven assists in 28 games.

Gurjit @GurjitAFC According @SPORTBILD , Christopher Nkunku is ‘exciting for English clubs’, namely #Arsenal , who are ‘dealing’ with the Frenchman. RB Leipzig want around €40m. According @SPORTBILD, Christopher Nkunku is ‘exciting for English clubs’, namely #Arsenal, who are ‘dealing’ with the Frenchman. RB Leipzig want around €40m. https://t.co/ftLxCnZZX0

This season, though, Nkunku has taken his game to a different level. The 24-year-old has bagged 15 goals and ten assists in 25 appearances for RB Leipzig across competitions thus far.

As per reports, the attacking midfielder's brilliant exploits have helped earn him the attention of many big clubs across Europe. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have reportedly shown interest in his services. So it wouldn't be a surprise if the player ends up leaving the Bundesliga in 2022.

#4 Florian Wirtz

Another promising star the Bundesliga could lose next year.

A string of sensational performances have helped put Florian Wirtz in the limelight, and several big teams are taking note of his progress. The Bayer Leverkusen star is expected to take a step forward in his career next year, and it's likely he could bid farewell to the division next year.

Squawka Football @Squawka Florian Wirtz has now been directly involved in 15 goals in 15 games for Bayer Leverkusen this season:



◎ 7 goals

◉ 8 assists



Just 18-years-old. ⭐️ Florian Wirtz has now been directly involved in 15 goals in 15 games for Bayer Leverkusen this season: ◎ 7 goals◉ 8 assists Just 18-years-old. ⭐️ https://t.co/gG5K728R9I

Wirtz's contract with Leverkusen runs till the summer of 2026. His current market value stands at €70 million, as per Transfermarkt. It remains to be seen if any club can match that figure. Chelsea, Real Madrid and a host of other European juggernuts are said to be monitoring the player, though.

