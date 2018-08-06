Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 big name transfers that can still happen before the transfer window runs out

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.96K   //    06 Aug 2018, 05:30 IST

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg
Thiago Alcantara

The 'fuss and buzz' of the transfer window is set to continue this summer as European heavyweights march on in the battle to achieve the most impressive businesses from the football transfer market.

Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated the transfer window so far with his shocking decision to leave Los Blancos and secure a famous transfer to Juventus in the Seria A. In order to take on a new challenge, the Portuguese ended his 9-year spell in Spain and completed a mega £88 million switch to the Italian top flight - a move which has been the biggest of the summer.

However, considering the activities of many elite clubs on the continent in the market, more of such deals are still expected to happen before the closure of the transfer window. With several elite clubs still determined to make marquee signings of their own, we take a look at 5 big-name transfers that could still happen before the window shuts:


#5. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea to Real Madrid)

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
The goalkeeper is closing in on a return to La Liga

Following an average outing in the Premier League last term in which Chelsea finished fifth and failed to secure a spot in the upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign, many players are expected to depart the London outfit this summer. According to the reports, Belgian International, Thibaut Courtois is heading towards the exit door as the Chelsea ace looks forward to joining Real Madrid before the end of the transfer window.

The goalkeeper has been a long time target for the European champions who intend to sign him as a replacement for the inconsistent Keylor Navas. In fact, a deal worth £31 million is reportedly in the making as Julian Lopetegui works towards strengthening his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Courtois would come as a decent signing for Real Madrid, following a successful World Cup campaign in which the guardian claimed the Golden glove for his incredible performances during the tournament in Russia. 

Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
