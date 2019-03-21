5 big names Juventus could sell in the summer

Juventus have transformed into a team that are willing to win everything in recent seasons. However, not every player could match the team's massive demand to perform at their very best on every occasion.

Several of Juventus's lucrative transfers such as Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain have now seemed on the verge of leaving, following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Now let's take a look at 5 big names who could depart from the Italian giant next summer.

#1 Paulo Dybala

It is clear that the Argentinian's future at Juventus is gravely threatened in recent times. Dybala was Juventus's top scorer with 22 league goals last season but, he has soon turned out to be a mere fringe player after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

The Old Lady still want to keep the 25-year-old but they could be forced to sell if the offers from the potential suitors are right. Recent rumours suggest that the Turin giant would swap Dybala for Icardi as the team now needs a long-term replacement for Mandzukic.

#2 Juan Cuadrado

The Colombian has often been in and out from Massimiliano Allegri's plan. He has played sporadically as winger, fullback, or even forward this season and has been handed just 7 starts in the league.

However, he is already past 30 and the nearly season-ending injury that he picked up in December means that his Juventus career would be over soon. Following the rise of Joao Cancelo, the Old Lady might opt to cash in on the former Chelsea player next summer.

#3 Douglas Costa

Costa has seemed to be the Brazilian version of Cuadrado due to their similar problems this season. Apart from his bad injury records, he has played mostly as second fiddle and Allegri has also deployed him in several positions sporadically.

His productivity has significantly dropped as he has only scored once with no assists for Juventus this season. It would be better for the Old Lady to let Costa go, given interested teams such as Manchester United are willing to pay a considerable price for him.

#4 Sami Khedira

Another injury-prone player in Juventus roster, the former Real Madrid star has only made 9 appearances for his club this season. He might have seen a career resurgence and has become one of the Old Lady's most productive midfielders in recent seasons but his injuries always hinder him from fulfilling his best potential.

He is now nearing the twilight of his career and would struggle to regain his position next season with Ramsey's imminent arrival and Emre Can's rising importance for the team. After 4 wonderful seasons with Juve, it is time for Khedira to leave.

#5 Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain has to be the most pitiful victim of Ronaldo's arrival. He has played far below expectations for his loan club Chelsea as he has only scored 3 times against the minnows in the league so far.

However, a return to AC Milan would also be impossible due to Krzysztof Piatek's brilliant season at San Siro. It is still unknown whether any team would be interested in Higuain's service after his dreadful Premier League spell but one thing is certain that Juventus want to get rid of him as soon as possible.

