5 big players who could leave their clubs in January

The amount of activity that takes place during the January transfer window is way less in comparison to the summer. While certain teams will go into the winter transfer window wanting to strengthen in specific positions, most sides stay away from doing anything to hamper the rhythm of their unit.

As such, clubs would ideally refrain from offloading key players halfway through the season. However, there have always been exceptions. But this January transfer window could be quite decisive for a number of high-profile footballers.

Several big stars are tipped to leave their clubs in January. Without further ado, let's take a look at five big players who could leave their clubs in the winter transfer window.

#5 Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

Hakim Ziyech was heavily linked with an exit from Chelsea over the summer. Reports claimed that the Morocco international came close to rejoining his former club Ajax but the deal fell through due to Chelsea's high asking price.

Reigning Serie A champions AC Milan were also credited with an interest in Ziyech. Despite staying put at Chelsea, Ziyech has not managed to establish himself as an important member of the side.

He has clearly fallen out favor at the club and has started just one game in all competitions for the Blues so far this term. The 29-year-old's career has effectively come to a halt and the January transfer window offers him an opportunity to jumpstart it.

As per Todofichajes, Ziyech is keen to leave Stamford Bridge in January and AC Milan is a potential destination. The Rossoneri remain keen to sign him and Chelsea are unlikely to block the move since Ziyech is evidently not part of their plans for the season.

#4 Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 as a free agent. He signed a two-year deal and enjoyed a promising start to life at the Camp Nou. However, injury issues and a dip in form have forced him to endure a difficult time at the club.

The arrival of Robert Lewandowski in the summer meant that Depay was no longer a starter. The 28-year-old has started just two games across all competitions for the Blaugrana so far this season.

He reportedly came close to sealing a move to Juventus this summer but his high wage demands acted as a stumbling block and the deal eventually fell through. But the Dutchman will definitely want to move this January. According to Sport, Barca are hoping to offload him in the winter transfer window.

#3 Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Jordi Alba is a Barcelona legend. He has been at the club for more than 10 years now and has had an illustrious career. However, having turned 33, Alba is no longer at the peak of his powers.

As per Sport, Barca have been keen to offload Gerard Pique and Alba in the January transfer window. Pique has since retired from football and made his final appearance for the club as the Catalans beat Almeria 2-0 last Saturday (5 September).

Alba is one of the highest earners at the club right now and Barca would love to take him off their books. With Alejandro Balde having a breakout season at left-back, Alba has been largely consigned to the bench this term.

The club are reportedly negotiating the terms of his exit and the parties could come to a resolution and part ways in January.

#2 Eden Hazard (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard will go down as one of Real Madrid's biggest transfer flops of all time. He is their most expensive signing of all time, arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019 on a deal worth €115 million

Hazard has been a shadow of the player who used to tear it up for Chelsea in the Premier League. In 72 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, the Belgium international has scored just seven goals and provided 11 assists.

He has failed miserably at Real Madrid. According to Marca, Real Madrid have given Hazard the greenlight to leave the club in January. He is not part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans and could try to revive his career at a different club.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Not only has Cristiano Ronaldo faded drastically this season but he has also become a bit of a problem at Manchester United. Ronaldo clearly wants to be a starter but with him leading the line, United have looked toothless in action this term.

The 37-year-old has scored just three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term. He stormed off the ground during Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur (19 October). Ronaldo was subsequently suspended from the first team for one game by Erik ten Hag.

He has since returned to the lineup as United are currently navigating an injury crisis. But it's clear now that Ronaldo is not a great fit for Manchester United and will be forced back onto the bench once the injured players return.

This will cause problems once again and it's best for Ronaldo to find a different club in January.

