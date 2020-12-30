5 big players who could move in the January transfer window

The January transfer window is often a surreal time for clubs to do business. Not many big-name players are generally 'available' during this period as they prefer to move clubs mid-season.

However, owing to the fixture congestion brought about by the late start of the 2020-21 season, most clubs have been stretched thin due to injuries to key players and are in urgent need of replenishments.

In that regard, the January transfer window cannot come soon enough for many clubs. The same also holds true for many players. With poor form or tactical reasons making some of them surplus to requirements, they need to move on in search of regular game-time ahead of the Euros and Copa America in the summer.

On that note, let us have a look at five such big-name players who are likely to move clubs during the upcoming January transfer window.

Five big-name players who could move on in the January transfer window

As has already been mentioned before, lack of regular playing time ahead of a busy international summer could see many big-name players seek pastures anew.

Without further ado, let us have a look at five such players in no particular order.

#5 David Alaba

David Alaba is arguably one of the biggest 'big-name' players who could potentially move ship during the upcoming January transfer window.

The 28-year-old centre-back, who has won domestic and continental honours galore with Bayern Munich, is in the final year of his contract with the Bavarian giants.

Bayern Munich have reportedly pulled the plug on Alaba's future at the club after protracted contract negotiations between both parties failed to break a stalemate. That has alerted many top clubs around the continent like Juventus and Manchester United.

"Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic contacted (Alaba's) agent, and the answer was that the offer is still unsatisfying, and that we should think more. We then decided to take the offer off the table completely. That means there is no longer any offer,” says Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer.

Alaba is now free to open discussions with other clubs in January. However, Bayern Munich could look to capitalise on the situation and sell Alaba in the upcoming transfer window to recoup some of their investment on the player rather than wait for the Austria international to leave as a free agent in the summer.

#4 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has been frozen out of the Arsenal squad since March. While it's true that the 32-year-old German playmaker is arguably past his prime, he still has a few years of top-level football left in him.

Ozil, for all his perceived deficiencies like an inability to adapt and a lack of pace, is still capable of making the killer pass in the attacking third, something Arsenal have sorely lacked this season.

🗞 Mikel Arteta was asked about Mesut Ozil in this evening's #UEL press conference



— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 21, 2020

Ozil's contract at the London club runs out in the summer, and the player is unlikely to be drafted into Arsenal's Premier League or Europa League squads in January.

Despite the player not having appeared in a competitive game for over six months, Italian giants Juventus are reportedly interested in Ozil's services.

If the move materialises, Ozil will be reunited with his former Real Madrid colleague, Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, it remains to be seen if the German intends to take a pay-cut and move to a club where he could get some game-time or stay back at one where he has little to no chance of playing till the summer.