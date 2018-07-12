5 big players who could leave the English Premier League this summer

Paul Pogba

The transfer window is one of the most exciting times of the year for all football fans. They get to know who leaves their favorite clubs and players who will be recruited by their clubs.

This year's summer transfer window will end on August 9th and the teams will have to be ready with their squads. The transfer window always gets crazy, with teams like Manchester United always linked to a variety of players.

The World Cup hasn't slowed down the craziness of the market and one can say that it has increased the craziness due to the performances being delivered at Russia.

The transfer window has already seen monumental signings with top players like Cristiano Ronaldo making the switch. He has transferred from Real Madrid to Juventus in search of new challenges.

The English Premier League could lose some of its star players in the transfer window to clubs from other leagues.

A lot of top notch EPL players have been linked mainly with transfers to Barcelona and Real Madrid. Here's a look at 5 such players who could depart arguably the best league in the world.

#5 Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois

He has made a name for himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has lived up to his billing on numerous occasions. He kept 2 clean sheets in this year's FIFA World Cup so far and conceded 6 goals in 6 matches.

He has had a decent tournament and helped Belgium qualify for the Semi Final. He played a key role against Brazil in the quarter final as he pulled off some brilliant saves.

He kept 15 clean sheets in 35 Premier League games last season and had 76 saves. He also conceded 34 goals last season and was pretty good between the sticks for The Blues. He has been linked to Real Madrid for a long time.

Real Madrid has been on the search for a goalkeeper this summer, and with De Gea presumably out of the equation, Madrid would want to get the Belgian shot stopper.