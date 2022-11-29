5 big teams in danger of getting knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

We're slowly approaching the end of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With just one round of games remaining, we're starting to get a picture of how the knockout stages will shape up. Some teams have already booked their places in the Round of 16.

These include tournament favorites like Brazil, Portugal and France. Meanwhile, some of the big teams have found it difficult to get going at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their chances of progressing to the Round of 16 have taken a major hit after the first two gameweeks.

These teams will need to play some really good football and also hope that the rest of the results favor them in order to progress to the knockout stages. Without further ado, let's take a look at five big teams who are in danger of getting knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 USA

England v USA: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The United States of America could only manage two draws from their first two fixtures of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They settled for a 1-1 draw with Wales before playing out a goalless draw with England.

The United States will square off against Iran on Tuesday and it's a must-win game for them. Iran and England each have a win and Wales' chances of progressing are pretty slim after drawing one and losing one.

USA need a win on Tuesday. A draw or a loss will get them eliminated. With their 2-0 win over Wales, Iran have already proved that they will be no pushovers.

#4 Uruguay

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portugal have managed to book a berth in the Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday. Uruguay are presently in fourth in Group H and their chances of progressing to the knockout stages are rather slim.

For Luis Suarez and co. to advance, they will need to beat Ghana. If Portugal then win or draw their game against South Korea, then Uruguay will progress.

In the event that South Korea beats Portugal, then South Korea and Uruguay will be tied with four points apiece. Then it would be down to goal difference to separate the two sides..

#3 Argentina

Argentina v Mexico: Group C - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Well, Argentina's situation is not as precarious as that of the others on this list. But La Albiceleste not progressing to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is still very much a possibility.

Lionel Messi and co. are currently second in Group C with three points, one fewer than Poland, who are group toppers at present. Argentina will qualify for the Round of 16 if they can muster a win against Poland. However, a loss will have them packing their bags.

If they draw against Poland, Argentina will get eliminated if Saudi Arabia beats Mexico. For Argentina to progress despite drawing against Poland, they will need the Saudi Arabia vs Mexico game to end in a draw or for Mexico to win the game.

#2 Belgium

Belgium v Morocco: Group F - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Belgium beat Canada in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opening fixture. When they were pitted against Morocco in their second group stage game, they were expected to win and seal a place in the Round of 16. But the Belgian Red Devils lost the game 2-0 and are now behind Croatia and Morocco in Group F.

Belgium need to beat Croatia in their next game to advance to the knockout stages. But even if they draw against Croatia, they could advance if Canada beat Morocco and Belgium's goal differential is better than Morocco's.

But if Morocco wins against Canada and Belgium doesn't win against Croatia, then Roberto Martinez's side will get eliminated.

#1 Germany

Spain v Germany: Group E - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Germany are staring at the possibility of suffering a group stage exit at a second consecutive World Cup. After losing their first game against Japan by a 2-1 scoreline, Die Mannschaft settled for a 1-1 draw against Spain. They find themselves at the bottom of Group E with just one point after two games.

For starters, Germany have to beat Costa Rica on Thursday to have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages. But even if they beat Costa Rica, Germany will need Spain to defeat Japan. That way, Spain will win the group and Germany will finish second.

Germany can also progress with a win even if the game between Japan and Spain ends in a draw provided they have a better goal differential than Japan.

