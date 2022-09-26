5 big teams which could get knocked out early in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

We're less than two months away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. We're currently in the final international break before the 2022 edition of the quadrennial tournament. The international teams that have secured a berth in Qatar are in the final leg of their preparations ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Most of the top international teams seem to be in very good shape ahead of the tournament. However, there are quite a few sides that are in a state of bother ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Unfortunately for them, there isn't much time to course correct right now and they can only hope that the chips might just fall in place for them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five big teams which could get knocked out early in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#5 Switzerland

Spain v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Switzerland enjoyed an exciting run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Their strongest performance of the tournament came against reigning world champions France in the Round of 16. After being 3-1 down with 10 minutes left on the clock, Switzerland restored parity in the dying embers of the game before winning it on penalties.

Switzerland beat Spain 2-1 on Saturday (September 24) and that's an encouraging sign. However, it's worth noting that it was Switzerland's second win in their last seven matches. But more than their form, what could work against them is the fact that they have been drawn in a very competitive Group G alongside Brazil and Serbia.

Serbia qualified directly from Group A ahead of Portugal and have been in pretty good form of late. Brazil are tipped to be one of the favorites to win the World Cup this year.

#4 USA

Japan v United States - International Friendly

The United States national team has been quite inconsistent of late. They've won just one of their last four matches and have struggled against quality opposition. In fact, the US men's national team have only recorded four wins in their last 10 games and those wins came against Grenada, Morocco, Panama and Honduras.

They've lost against Japan, Costa Rica and Canada and have been held to draws by Uruguay, Mexico and El Salvador in that run. Despite their wealth of talent, the US national team has struggled to find a winning formula.

They have also been drawn alongside England and Wales in Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and that is not great news for Gregg Berhalter's side.

#3 Uruguay

Uruguay v Mexico

Uruguay were in danger of not qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But they managed to win their last four games on the trot and finished third behind Brazil and Argentina in the CONEMBOL World Cup Qualifiers.

However, La Celeste might struggle to make it far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Star striker Luis Suarez is way past his prime and Darwin Nunez is not in great form either. Edinson Cavani has made just a single appearance so far this season at club level.

Rodrigo Bentancur has been in decent form and it looks like him and Federico Valverde will need to do much of the heavylifting for them. They've also been drawn in a tough group alongside Portugal, South Korea and Ghana.

#2 Germany

Germany v Hungary: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Germany's title defense in the 2018 FIFA World Cup was entirely forgettable. They finished last in their group behind Sweden, Mexico and South Korea. Die Mannschaft will be looking to redeem themselves this time around.

However, their form ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been far from inspiring. Hansi Flick's side have picked up a single win in their last six games. They certainly have the quality but it's just not been happening for them in recent games.

Germany will need to be more clinical and ruthless in their performances or they could end up having a completely forgettable outing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

B/R Football @brfootball UEFA Nations League Group A3 with one game to go:



1—Hungary (10 points)

2—Italy (8 points)

3—Germany (6 points)

4—England (2 points & relegated to League B)



𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙬𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩? UEFA Nations League Group A3 with one game to go:1—Hungary (10 points)2—Italy (8 points)3—Germany (6 points)4—England (2 points & relegated to League B) 𝙒𝙝𝙤 𝙬𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙝𝙖𝙫𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩? https://t.co/SyAMhHSeFN

#1 France

France v Austria: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

France may have won the UEFA Nations League last term but they're navigating a poor spell of form right now. Didier Deschamps' men have picked up a single win in their last six outings and look like an incohesive unit in the final international break ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France lost 2-0 Denmark on Sunday (September 25) and are a farcry from the side that were crowned world champions. Most of the players from the side that won the World Cup in 2018 are now past their primes. N'Golo Kante only recently returned from a muscular injury but is likely to make it to the World Cup.

However, he has not been in great form of late. Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are relatively green on the international front. Paul Pogba is likely to miss out after undergoing knee surgery earlier this month.

Antoine Griezmann, one of their stars from 2018, is no longer operating at the peak of his powers and their backline is unsettled. France's supporters will hope that Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe can work their magic and help their side enjoy a healthy run. But it's looking a little iffy right now.

They seemed indomitable a few years ago but are now looking extremely vulnerable ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

GOAL @goal France's 2022 Nations League form France's 2022 Nations League form 😬 https://t.co/WcCbGy9MQ4

