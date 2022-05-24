5 big transfers that have already been confirmed

Barring the UEFA Europa Conference League and Champions League finals, the 2021-22 campaign has drawn to a close.

After such a demanding season, it is time for the players and staff to rest and recharge their batteries. While the coming weeks will be largely uneventful in terms of on-field action, there will be a multifold increment in off-field activities.

With the summer transfer window just around the corner, it is time for the clubs’ chief negotiators to get down to business and close mouth-watering deals.

Today, we will take a look at five clubs that have jumped ahead of the queue and have already pulled off mega signings. While some of these transfers have been officially announced, others are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Now without further ado, let’s get to it.

#5 Fabio Carvalho (Fulham to Liverpool)

Fulham v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

Liverpool came close to signing one of the most excitable talents in England, Fabio Carvalho, from Fulham in the January transfer window. The deal ultimately fell through on deadline day, but the Reds were not about to miss their mark a second time.

On Monday (May 23) Liverpool announced the signing of the 19-year-old, who will officially join the club on July 1. The youngster’s contract expires this summer, but since he has joined an English club, Fulham are set to receive some compensation.

Liverpool FC @LFC



The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 We can confirm Fabio Carvalho will join the club this summer.The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to the Reds on July 1 🙌

The deal will see the Reds pay the Cottagers £5 million plus add-ons (via Sky Sports) for the winger’s services.

Carvalho, who signed a five-year deal with Liverpool, featured in 36 Championship games in 2021-22, recording 10 goals and eight assists.

In a team filled to the brim with capable wide players, it’ll be interesting to see where Jurgen Klopp manages to fit Carvalho in.

#4 Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund)

FC Salzburg v FC Bayern München: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund have a reputation for unearthing and nurturing potentially world-beating attackers.

They have done so in the past with Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland and would look to do the same with Karim Adeyemi. Having been impressed with his work at FC Salzburg, Dortmund have signed the 20-year-old on a five-year deal.

As per Transfermarkt, Dortmund have paid €30 million to prise the player away from the Austrian club.

The German forward produced excellent football in the Austrian Bundesliga during the 2021-22 campaign. He made the most of his pace, clever movement, and efficient finishing ability to bag 18 league goals and five assists in 28 appearances.

Adeyemi, who was admittedly fascinated by “Black & Yellows' fast-paced football” in his childhood, has all the makings of a great goalscorer.

Under new manager Edin Terzic’s keen eyes, Adeyemi could polish his game further and emerge as a solid contender to feature for Germany at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

#3 Franck Kessie (AC Milan to Barcelona)

US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A

La Liga giants Barcelona have lost their usual swagger over the last week, both on the pitch and in the transfer market. However, that does not mean they cannot convince excellent players to join their great club.

Serie A winner Franck Kessie is one of those players who have supposedly decided to take a chance on the 26-time La Liga winners.

As per reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona closed the deal in late March, signing the midfielder as a free agent. Romano added that the two parties have agreed upon a four-year deal, which would see the player earn €6.5 million plus add-ons in net salary.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan.Kessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. Here we go. After verbal agreement reached days ago, Franck Kessié has signed as new Barcelona player until June 2026 - it’s gonna be four year deal, he joins as free agent from AC Milan. 🔵🔴 #FCBKessié will receive €6.5m net salary plus add-ons. Medical already completed. https://t.co/9kFCIPJXn5

Since joining AC Milan from Atalanta in 2019, Kessie has been ever-present on the team. Not only is he an excellent ballplayer and interceptor, but he also has a knack for scoring goals.

In 31 Serie A appearances in the recently concluded season, Kessie scored six goals, two of which came from the spot.

An official confirmation of the switch will soon be announced.

#2 Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea to Real Madrid)

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Big, ferocious, and deceptively quick, Antonio Rudiger is arguably the perfect definition of a modern-day centre-back.

Since joining Chelsea from AS Roma in 2017, Rudiger has thrived in every system he has been deployed in. His best spell, however, came under Thomas Tuchel, who has effectively played him on the left of his three-man defense.

Overall, he has featured in 203 games for the Blues, recording 12 goals and seven assists.

Having served the west Londoners diligently over the last five years, Rudiger is set to have a change of scenery this summer. The German sees his Chelsea contract expire on June 30, meaning he would be free to join any club in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Contract until 2026, there’s no option for further season.



Official announcement: end of the season.



Here we go confirmed. Everything is now done between Real Madrid and Toni Rüdiger. The deal has been completed, club sources confirm: he will play for Real.Contract until 2026, there’s no option for further season.Official announcement: end of the season.Here we go confirmed. Everything is now done between Real Madrid and Toni Rüdiger. The deal has been completed, club sources confirm: he will play for Real. ⚪️⭐️ #RealMadridContract until 2026, there’s no option for further season.Official announcement: end of the season.Here we go confirmed. https://t.co/N6zn9w5pcR

As per Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are set to be the ones embracing the centre-back with open arms this summer.

Los Blancos have reportedly signed the Germany international on a four-year deal, with no provision for an additional season.

The official announcement is set to come after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

#1 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City)

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

The Premier League champions are about to get even scarier next season. As announced by Manchester City themselves, they have an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund over Erling Haaland's transfer.

They have triggered a £51 million ($63 million) release clause in the Norwegian's BVB contract to enter negotiations with the player (via Goal).

The transfer will be completed after the Cityzens agree personal terms with the player. Once the formalities are dealt with, the player will be free to join Manchester City in July.

City arguably have the most creative squad in the world. Almost every player is capable of passing it around and there’s no shortage of deliveries in the final third of the pitch.

With Haaland in their ranks, City should improve upon their output in front of goal. He took the Bundesliga by storm, scoring 62 goals in 67 appearances.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in arguably the toughest league on the planet next season.

Edited by Samya Majumdar