5 Big Transfers that Could Happen Before the Summer Window Closes

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 12.45K // 19 Jul 2018, 17:23 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has made his move. Who is next?

As most footballers take a well-earned break following their arduous World Cup campaigns, fans have nothing left to look forward to for the next few weeks except transfer stories.

It is the case every summer but today's generation of fans do everything to track transfer stories - be it following the most reliable journalists on social media who are "in the know" to tracking flights online to see where said transfer targets are in real-time.

We've already seen a monumental transfer take place this summer with Cristiano Ronaldo making the switch from Real Madrid to Juventus. But will it be the biggest story of the summer when the transfer window slams shut?

#5 Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

Thibaut Courtois could return to La Liga this summer

After a relatively successful World Cup with Belgium, Thibaut Courtois is ready to leave Chelsea. TransferMarkt currently values him at £58.5m. However, the Blues could be forced to sell him at a cheaper price.

The Belgian shot-stopper has just one more year left on his contract. And the 6 ft 6 in goalkeeper has no intention of extending his contract at the club knowing he wants to return to Spain.

Courtois has family in Madrid and the club in question is none other than Real Madrid. Florentino Perez and the board were not looking to spend big but a cut-price fee of €40m (approximately £35.7m) could see them welcome the 26-year-old.

After giving up on signing David De Gea from Manchester United, seeing as the Red Devils have no intention of selling him (he is valued at £63m but United will ask for much more even if they did sell him), Courtois is their next best option - even though he spent three years on loan at the club of their arch-rivals, Atletico Madrid.

This puts Keylor Navas' career at the Santiago Bernabeu in jeopardy but the deal could only go through if Chelsea find a capable replacement. They are tough to negotiate with as Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund found out in the three-way striker swap in January.

Chelsea could even wait till deadline day to seal this deal.

