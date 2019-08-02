5 big transfers that could happen before the summer window closes

A lot has happened so far in the transfer market, and it's far from done!

The summer of 2019 has been so eventful that after all the international tournaments and pre-season friendlies, we now have the summer transfer window to eagerly engage ourselves in.

Make no mistake, it has been busy all summer - Antoine Griezmann signed for FC Barcelona, Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid, Aaron Wan-Bissaka swapped Crystal Palace for Manchester United and much more.

However, we're now in the final saloon with many purported transfers still to go through. In fact, the Premier League transfer window is set to close about next week but there are a whole host of players touted to make a move. So you can expect a madcap last few days.

That of Serie A, La Liga and Bundesliga too are in for a ride as deadline fast approaches near.

So, what are the transfer you need to keep an eye on? We have it sorted for you, enlisting the 5 major moves that may still happen in the coming days:

#5 Wilfried Zaha to Everton

Zaha is on the verge of joining Everton

The Ivorian winger was bound to be a subject of transfer speculation after a fantastic 2018/19 campaign that saw him score and assist 10 times each for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Bigwigs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and Napoli were all linked with Zaha this summer, but he appears increasingly likely to set sail with the Toffees instead.

The Merseyside club have already had two bids for him rejected by the Eagles allegedly, which also included Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy in a players-plus-£55 million deal, although Everton have rejected the reports.

The 26-year old has repeatedly expressed interest in joining a top-six side instead, but with only a week left before the Premier League transfer window shuts, he's yet to receive any concrete offer.

In this scenario, Everton represents his best option. But the Toffees have already made a £36 million outlay for Juventus star Moise Kean, so a third bite at the cherry appears unlikely too.

Murky waters ahead for Zaha.

