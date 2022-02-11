5 biggest Chelsea flops in Premier League history

Chelsea have enjoyed immense success over the last two decades.

After Roman Abramovich’s takeover in 2003, the Blues have established themselves as one of the strongest English sides. Since the arrival of their current owners, they have won two UEFA Champions League trophies and five Premier League titles.

The Londoners have also spent the most money in Premier League history at €2.54 billion. The influx of transfer funds has played a significant role in the surge of honors in the Stamford Bridge trophy cabinet. However, their signings haven’t always turned out to be good.

Chelsea have found it hard to consistently recruit world-class strikers

Chelsea have had bad luck with their striker acquisitions. Apart from Didier Drogba and Diego Costa, none of their number 9s have asserted their dominance for the Blues. Despite signing some of the best strikers on the planet, the striker's curse at Stamford Bridge has prevailed and seems to be continuing even this season.

The reigning Champions League winners have had many flops in the Premier League era. Despite having these underperforming players within their ranks, they have still managed to become one of the most successful teams in England.

That being said, let’s look at their five biggest flops in Premier League history.

#5 Tiemoue Bakayoko - €40 million

Tiemoue Bakayoko never settled in Chelsea and was simply poor overall.

Tiemoue Bakayoko rose to fame during Monaco’s Ligue 1-winning season and like most teammates, Bakayoko also earned a big-money move the following summer.

Bakayoko was signed for a fee of €40 million by Chelsea and there were high expectations for the Frenchman. However, his displays in midfield were disappointing at best.

He took the field for the Blues on 43 occasions and was guilty of regularly losing possession in midfield. Bakayoko's outings against Newcastle United and Watford in the 2017-18 league campaign were littered with mistakes and brought him plenty of criticism.

Once dubbed as a “complete midfielder” by France coach Didier Deschamps, Bakayoko turned out to be anything but that. The 27-year-old has only featured once for the national team. Currently on his fourth consecutive loan move, Bakayoko is rather shockingly still on Chelsea's books.

#4 Fernando Torres - €58.50 million

Fernando Torres never hit the levels he managed at Liverpool while with the Blues.

Chelsea broke the bank to sign Fernando Torres for a then-record British transfer fee. While there was no doubt about the Spaniard’s brilliance, it was still a ludicrous amount of money for securing his services. The Blues signed him on deadline day of the 2011 winter transfer window.

Torres scored 81 goals in 142 appearances for Liverpool and was a phenomenon during his time on Merseyside. However, his form dropped dramatically after making the switch to London. He found the back of the net just 45 times in 172 games for the Blues, an underwhelming figure for such a highly-paid player.

The Spanish striker joined the Blues to win trophies. While he added some silverware to his trophy collection, the move took a toll on his individual performances. He joined AC Milan in 2015 for a meager fee of €1 million, ultimately resulting in a massive loss for Chelsea.

