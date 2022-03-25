5 biggest flops under Mauricio Pochettino at PSG

The 3-0 collapse to Monaco in a league fixture on March 20 marked Mauricio Pochettino's 75th game as coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Despite winning the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions last season, it hasn't quite been smooth sailing for the Argentinean manager in the French capital.

Mauricio Pochettino's time at PSG has been a mixed bag

At first glance, Mauricio Pochettino's record at PSG is more than decent. Of their 75 games under the Argentine, the Parisian club have won 50 of them and lost 15. By the end of the ongoing season, though, it is likely the French giants would have won just three of the eight competitions they have participated in under Pochettino.

Most glaring are the two UEFA Champions League exits - a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Manchester City in the 2021 semi-finals and a 3-2 exit to Real Madrid in this year's Round of 16. The Parisians also lost the French Super Cup to Lille and were dumped out of the French Cup on penalties by Nice this season.

They are, however, on track to snatch back the Ligue 1 title they surrendered to Lille last season. PSG (65) are 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille atop the points table,with nine games left to play.

On that note, here's a look at five players who have failed to deliver during their time in the French capital under Mauricio Pochettino:

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum before a game for the Netherlands

PSG's decision to bring in 31-year-old Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool on a free transfer last summer was hailed as a smart move at the time. With over 200 appearances for the Reds, along with productive stints at PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Newcastle United, Wijnaldum had a stacked CV.

The Dutchman, with his ability to find the back of the net, get forward with the ball at his feet and play attacking passes, was expected to add creativity to an ailing PSG midfield. Wijnaldum, though, has failed to deliver and has three goals and assists apiece in 31 appearances. His performances have left a lot to be desired as the Parisians' midfield continues to struggle.

#4 Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi in Ligue 1 action for the French giants.

For all their wealth of attacking riches, PSG often end up playing without a centre-forward on the pitch. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are not traditional strikers, and the French giants have occasionally suffered from a lack of movement through the middle.

Mauro Icardi was expected to be the solution to the problem when he arrived in Paris on an initial loan deal from Inter Milan in 2019. The move was made permanent for €50 million, but the 29-year-old Argentinean forward has been unable to justify his price tag.

After netting 124 times and providing 29 assists in 219 games for Inter, Icardi's numbers have dropped under Pochettino. He has 16 goals in 52 appearances and has attracted the ire of the club's fans with several lacklustre displays. Icardi has just five goals in 29 appearances this season.

#3 Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler reacts during a Champions League game.

PSG paid €36 million to bring German star Julian Draxler to the Parc des Princes from Wolfsburg in 2017.

Back then, the midfielder was rated highly, having won the 2014 FIFA World Cup and impressing at Schalke and Die Mannschaft. However, Draxler's productivity has steadily reduced in recent seasons.

The wideman, who is capable of playing on either flank, has four goals and eight assists in 52 appearances under Pochettino. That includes just two goals and as many assists in 24 games this season.

Now 29, Draxler might have his best years behind him. It would not be a surprise to see him depart PSG this summer in search of more consistent game time.

#2 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma at an Italy training session

Less than a year ago, Gianluigi Donnarumma was on top of the world. The 23-year-old Italian star played a key role in his country's Euro 2020 triumph and was named the Player of the Tournament. He sealed a free transfer to PSG from AC Milan and won the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper in the world at the Ballon d'Or gala.

However, it has all gone downhill for Donnarumma, who was in goal as Italy suffered a shock exit against North Macedonia in the FIFA World Cup playoff semis on Friday. That came after the keeper's error in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg that saw Karim Benzema net the goal that kickstarted Real Madrid's comeback win over PSG.

Donnarumma has kept only eight clean sheets in 19 appearances since arriving in France. Many believe Keylor Navas is the better keeper. So it would not be a surprise to see Donnarumma's game time continue to be inconsistent for the rest of the campaign.

#1 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has not been his usual self for the Parisian giants.

It is not every day that a club is able to sign a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on a free transfer.

PSG's unexpected swoop for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi last summer was, at the time, viewed as one of the best deals of all time. The Argentinean star, who is arguably the greatest player in football history, was fresh off a Copa America triumph, where he was named the Player of the Tournament.

Messi's return of seven goals and 11 assists in 26 games is not terrible by any means. However, the playmaker has been nowhere close to the lofty standards he has set for himself over the years.

He missed a penalty in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid. That proved to be key as PSG were eliminated from the competition in the second leg.

Messi, who has just two league goals in 18 Ligue 1 games, was viciously booed by his team's fans in a recent league game against Bordeaux. Considering his unparalleled talent and pedigree, the superstar has just not been good enough for the Parisians.

