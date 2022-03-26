5 biggest flops under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Manchester City have enjoyed a golden era since Pep Guardiola was appointed the team's head coach back in 2016. The Spaniard is in his sixth season at the Etihad and has cemented the Sky Blues' place at the pinnacle of English football.

Guardiola's record at Manchester City is astounding, with 251 wins from 337 games so far and just 50 losses. The club has won ten trophies during that period, including three Premier League titles and four consecutive EFL Carabao Cup triumphs (2018-21).

The UEFA Champions League, though, has remained out of grasp, with the Sky Blues falling agonizingly short at the final hurdle in 2021, losing 1-0 to Chelsea.

Several talented players have flourished under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's famous possession-based system not only obtains the desired results but also helps players develop quickly. Midfielders, in particular, have blossomed under the Spanish manager. His emphasis on passing and composure on the ball eventually leads to improved technique and awareness.

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City breaking records: "It means the consistency we have as a team. Not winning a title or final, just winning and winning. One day, they will be broken. All records exist for that, but we're happy."

While the likes of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne have flourished under Guardiola, a few players have failed to adapt to the demanding system. On that note, we look at five Manchester City players who struggled under the Spanish manager:

#5 Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has not hit the ground running at Manchester City.

Perhaps it's a bit too early to label 26-year-old English superstar Jack Grealish a flop. After all, Pep Guardiola's system isn't the easiest to adapt to, especially for a player like Grealish, who was the undisputed main man at Aston Villa.

The midfielder was afforded enormous freedom and time on the ball at the Birmingham-based club. He has not settled into his new team, which doesn't revolve around him.

Nonetheless, four goals and three assists in 29 games is underwhelming by any standard, but all the more so for the most expensive player in Premier League history.

Jadon Sancho in the Premier League since the start of February 2022:



7 appearances

3 assists

2 goals



Jack Grealish in the Premier League this season: 19 appearances, 2 assists, 2 goals. Jadon Sancho in the Premier League since the start of February 2022: 7 appearances, 3 assists, 2 goals.

Manchester City shelled out an English record fee of £105.5 million to bring Grealish to the Eithad. In hindsight, perhaps, Manchester City would have been better off targeting Lionel Messi and Harry Kane instead.

#4 Nolito

Nolito in action in a Champions League game against Barcelona.

One of Pep Guardiola's first signings at Manchester City was that of Spanish forward Nolito from Celta Vigo for just over £16 million. As a youngster, the wideman had trained under Guardiola during their time together at Barcelona.

Nolito never settled into life at the Etihad and lasted just one season at Manchester City. The Spaniard scored six goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances before being sold to Sevilla for a £10 million loss.

#3 Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo in action for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's decision to discard fan favorite and club legend Joe Hart just a few months after arriving at the club, wasn't popular with the Etihad faithful. Spending over £16 million on bringing in Chilean keeper Claudio Bravo from Barcelona didn't help matters either.

Bravo, unlike Hart, was expected to have the quality on the ball and passing range that Guardiola demands from his goalkeeper. However, the Chile international looked shaky and hardly inspired confidence.

In his first and only season as Manchester City's starting keeper, Bravo kept just nine clean sheets in 30 games, conceding 34 times.

He was quickly replaced by Ederson the following season. Bravo spent four campaigns at the Etihad, making just 61 appearances, conceding 60 goals and keeping only 20 clean sheets.

#2 Danilo

Danilo in Champions League action for the Sky Blues

Back in 2017, the Sky Blues spent £27 million to bring Real Madrid full-back Danilo to the Etihad. At the time, Guardiola had just endured a difficult debut season in England and Danilo's pedigree and experience was expected to help an ailing defense.

The Brazilian could never settle under Guardiola and was often the target of criticism and frustration from the fans. He lasted two years at the club, making 60 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Although City won the Premier League and Carabao Cup in each of Danilo's two seasons in Manchester, his individual performances left a lot to be desired. He was sold to Juventus in 2019.

#1 Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy (L) grapples with Pierre-Emile Hojberg of Tottenham Hotspur (R).

Even without his recent off-field issues, French full-back Benjamin Mendy remains one of the worst signings of Pep Guardiola's career. Manchester City spent nearly £52 million to bring him to the club from Monaco in 2017.

Benjamin Mendy is the most high profile flop in Premier League history. Shambolic player, horrendous injury record and not the easiest person to manage off the field by the looks of it. £50 million down the drain.



£50 million down the drain. Benjamin Mendy is the most high profile flop in Premier League history. Shambolic player, horrendous injury record and not the easiest person to manage off the field by the looks of it. £50 million down the drain.

Mendy was a rare case in which a player did not improve under Pep Guardiola. The Frenchman failed to hit 20 league appearances in any of his five seasons at the club. He played 75 games, scoring just twice while providing 14 assists.

It will not be a surprise if Mendy never features for the club again and will be looked back on as an expensive disaster.

