5 biggest game-changers in the Premier League in 2021

The Premier League features a plethora of world-class players, as has always been the case. Considering the league's financial power and level of competition, it can attract some of the best players in the world.

The Premier League demands a high level of quality and consistency for players to succeed. However, many top players have been able to do that and perform with brilliance.

The Premier League has high-quality game-changing players

Given the competitiveness in the Premier League, it is difficult to break through the opposition. However, there are amazing players who can turn games around, thanks to their world-class attributes and skills.

This year, some of them have done quite well in the Premier League. On that note, here's a look at the top players in the league in 2021:

#5 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea FC - Premier League

Son Heung-Min has been a key player for Tottenham Hotspur since joining them in 2015. The South Korean's versatility has come in very handy for Spurs, who have been ravaged by injuries.

He has had a great partnership with Harry Kane, scoring and assisting goals galore. What's most impressive about Son is that he has been very effective irrespective of whichever position he has played in.

The 29-year old contributed 27 league goals last season, and has done so ten times this campaign.

Last season, Son helped score a Premier League goal every 209 minutes. His relentless desire to create and produce goals has been key for Spurs in the Premier League.

He has helped turn around games even in the absence of Harry Kane. Nevertheless, he is quite underrated, considering the things he has done for the London club.

#4 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Leicester City vs Burnley - Premier League

The English striker has been a blessing for Leicester City. Jamie Vardy's goal-scoring ability has done wonders for the Foxes. He played a massive role in them unexpectedly winning the Premier League in 2015-16.

Last season, he was involved in 24 goals in the league, helping Leicester City qualify for Europe. Jamie Vardy has really well this season too, contributing ten goals in just 15 appearances.

His quick pace, amazing positioning and brilliant knack for finding goals out of nowhere make him an invaluable player for the Foxes.

Squawka Football @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2015, Jamie Vardy scored in an 11th consecutive Premier League game, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record.



He really was having a party. 🥳

Vardy helped score a league goal every 134 minutes last season. He has turned games around on multiple occasions for the Foxes, who rely on his productivity in front of goal.

