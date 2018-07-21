5 biggest spenders on the transfer market so far

The World Cup in Russia has ended, and all attention has once again turned to club football. Teams have quietly been moving to complete transfer targets in a move to restructure their teams and compete for laurels in the coming season.

Some of the teams have been unusually quiet in the market while others have taken a more dominant role, splashing colossal sums of money to lure away great talents to help build a dominant team. Here we take a look at the 5 biggest spenders on the market so far.

Before we delve deeper into the lists, we will like to take a look at the methodology for this ranking. We came about this list by reviewing all confirmed transfers for the upcoming season and ranked the top 50 of those transfers value. We calculated the total amount of money spent by each team on all transfers so far.

The biggest surprise was Real Madrid, who have unusually stayed quiet for the most part of the transfer season. Real Madrid has not made move for any huge player thus far. Liverpool and Juventus, on the other hand, have been really busy on the transfer market splashing huge sums of money.

#5 West Ham United(€90,000,000)

West Ham United of the Premier League comes fifth on our list with having spent a total of €90 million according to transfermarkt on new signings so far. This is quite surprising for West Ham, who rarely spends a lot of fees on transfers. This is a break from their tradition. Under a new coach, it is believed the Board is willing to augment the squad with fresh legs to compete formidably in the upcoming season.

Manuel Pellegrini, the coach of the side, is seeking to rebuild a formidable side that can compete for middle table finish in the Premier League this season after struggling last season on the league table. He is seeking to inspire a new challenge on the team with new signings and hoping for a better season.

