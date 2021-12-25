5 biggest stars who will miss the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The 2021 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to commence on the 9th of January 2022 in Cameroon. This year's edition of AFCON is an expanded one, with 24 teams participating for the first time in the history of the tournament.

There were major doubts about the tournament being played due to the developing situation with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that has threatened to cripple football in England. Clubs around Europe have begun to make plans for the absence of their African stars as the teams involved have started announcing their 28-man squads for AFCON.

AFCON looks set to go on despite initial fears

While representing their country in an international tournament like AFCON means a lot to many players, several heavy-hitters will not be part of this year's AFCON.

Senegalese forward Krepin Diatta is expected to miss out along with a host of other stars due to injury. On that note, here is a list of five of the biggest African stars who will miss out on this year's AFCON.

#5. Paul Onuachu

KRC Genk v West Ham United: Group H - UEFA Europa League

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has been ruled out of this year's AFCON after suffering a Grade A hamstring injury in a Belgian Jupiler League match against Royal Antwerp. The lanky 27-year-old scored 12 goals in 18 league matches this season before his injury and was one of Nigeria's most in-form strikers in Europe.

The gangly striker has struggled for consistency in the Belgian league this season after his heroics in the 2020/21 season. Onuachu was the Belgian League's Player of the Year, KRC Genk's Player of the Year and the league's highest goalscorer in 2020/21. The striker will miss the tournament after being ruled out for at least a month.

Soar Super Eagles @SSE_NGA Paul Onuachu will be out for four weeks with an hamstring injury he suffered in Genk's league game last night.



He'd miss Nigeria's opener vs. Egypt at AFCON at least, as a result. Paul Onuachu will be out for four weeks with an hamstring injury he suffered in Genk's league game last night.He'd miss Nigeria's opener vs. Egypt at AFCON at least, as a result. https://t.co/JUNC8NbcxT

Nigeria received a boost ahead of AFCON after Napoli striker and their top scorer in qualifying Victor Osimhen recovered sufficiently from a fractured face to make the squad.

Parma Calcio v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

34-year-old Ivory Coast forward Gervinho is another star who will play no part in this edition of AFCON. The experienced attacker was excluded from his side's 28-man squad after he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in October.

The Ivorian star was playing only his sixth league match of the season for Trabzonspor after his permanent transfer from Parma when he suffered an injury. Gervinho is an established international with Ivory Coast who has played in four AFCON tournaments, including the 2015 edition which they won.

Yakup Marufoglu @MarufogluYakup



Nwakaeme injured at least until the end of the winter break.



Edgar injured, ended the season.



Vitor Hugo injured at least until the end of the winter break.



Alexa play - “Allahim al bu cani” from Cayan Huseyin



dailymotion.com/video/x17onvs Gervinho injured, ended the season.Nwakaeme injured at least until the end of the winter break.Edgar injured, ended the season.Vitor Hugo injured at least until the end of the winter break.Alexa play - “Allahim al bu cani” from Cayan Huseyin Gervinho injured, ended the season.Nwakaeme injured at least until the end of the winter break.Edgar injured, ended the season.Vitor Hugo injured at least until the end of the winter break.Alexa play - “Allahim al bu cani” from Cayan Huseyindailymotion.com/video/x17onvs

The former Arsenal and Lille star's experience and leadership is expected to be a big miss for the Elephants as they aim for a first title since 2015.

