5 biggest transfer flops of the season

High profile transfers haven't necessarily panned out well

So far this season, many signings from the summer have failed to impress at their new clubs despite the money paid for their services in the summer. However, with 3 months of the season still to come, certain players will feel as though they have plenty of time to prove themselves in order to avoid being named as a flop. But this is a fate that some players can not and will not avoid after signing for record fees in the summer and failing to live up to the billing ever since.

With that being said, here are 5 of the biggest transfer flops so far this season.

#5 Luka Jović

Luka Jović was meant to give Karim Benzema stiff competition

Stats: Games 23 | Goals 2 | Assists 2 | Transfer Fee £54 million

After scoring 27 goals last season for Eintracht Frankfurt, Luka Jović left Germany for Spain and Frankfurt for Real Madrid where he would have been hoping to replicate his Bundesliga form. Fast forward 6 months and the Serbian has seen more of the bench than the pitch.

One of those reasons for the Serbian's disappointing start is the fact that he has been given limited game time and therefore limited opportunity to impress Zinedine Zidane. In fact, Jović has made just 15 appearances in La Liga with just 4 starts out of a possible 23 games.

He was meant to be the man to replace the aging Karim Benzema this season, but due to both the Serbian's disappointing debut season and Benzema's consistent form, this hasn't been the case and Jović now spends most of his time on the Madrid bench instead of the pitch.

Luka Jović will be hoping to endure a better second half of the season than the first and in doing so, begin to pay back the £54 million paid for his services in the summer.

