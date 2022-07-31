5 biggest transfer gambles so far this summer (July 2022)

The transfer market is a highly dynamic period in the world of football as several clubs try to sign players on their wishlist. However, not every club lands their desired targets. Even when they do, there are no guarantees that those players will be able to perform at the top of their game in a new team.

Players who move from clubs outside Europe's top five leagues often take some time to adjust to a bigger club. This is especially true for younger players who might've to jump to the next level or switch leagues completely.

Moreover, paying big sums for young players based on their potential acts as a risk or reward strategy depending on their future performances. Some clubs have taken a chance on certain players this summer, which could either derail or define their upcoming season.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the biggest transfer gambles so far this summer (July 2022).

Note: All figures include add-ons.

#5 Fabio Vieira to Arsenal (€40 million)

FC Porto v SS Lazio: Knockout Round Play-Offs Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Arsenal have arguably had one of their most productive summer transfer windows in recent history, having made five signings so far. With Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta carefully signing the right profile of players, the Gunners now have a great squad on their hands.

While Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko are proven Premier League winners with Manchester City, Fabio Vieira cannot say the same about himself.

The Portugal international, who has arrived from FC Porto for €40 million, is a talented young attacking midfielder. He was Liga Portugal's top assist provider last season with 14 assists in 27 games.

It is worth noting that despite being only 22, he only managed 2800 minutes for the senior squad. Although he did score 10 goals and provided 18 assists during this period, he has little to no experience of playing amongst the big boys.

The Premier League will certainly prove to be a learning curve for him, especially given the pace and physicality of the competition.

The last thing Arsenal need on their hands is another Nicolas Pepe or somebody who just does not fit into the squad. The Ivory Coast international was Arsenal's record-signing in 2019 for €80 million from Lille but has failed to impress.

While €40 million is not necessarily a big sum in this day & age but there are doubts about Vieira's role currently.

Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe are splendid options in the attacking midfield position for the Gunners. Courtesy of this, it is a gamble to sign another player of a similar mold.

Regardless, Vieira might prove his critics wrong as the 22-year-old ace has time on his side.

#4 Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur (€70 million)

Tottenham Hotspur v Team K League All-Stars - Pre-season Friendly

Like their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur have also opened up their pockets this summer and splurged in the transfer market.

Antonio Conte & co. have already landed six signings, albeit Clement Lenglet has arrived on a loan deal while Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster are free transfers. Amidst this, very few expected Spurs to shell out €70 million on signing Richarlison from Everton.

The Brazilian attacker is a fine option to have in the squad but making him the club's second-most expensive purchase ever seems quite the gamble.

Conte needed to be backed this summer and a versatile player who can provide back-up to the frontline, especially to Harry Kane, was long overdue.

Although Richarlison can do so, there are no guarantees about his performances.

During his four seasons at Everton, he scored 53 times and provided 14 assists in 153 games. Thus, while has avoided fitness problems, his goal-scoring numbers are not all that great, albeit he has played for an uninspiring Everton side.

Moreover, he is already 25 and could spend his best years playing as a back-up to Kane, with the England star still going strong. Regardless, Conte is aiming for success in the short run, and he will be hoping for his €70 million gamble on the South American star pays off.

The last time Spurs spent big was the €74 million they paid for record-signing Tanguy Ndombele in 2019, and we all know how that worked out. The former Lyon man has played 91 matches for the club but has been majorly unimpressive on and off the pitch.

#3 Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United (€67 million)

AFC Ajax v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Erik Ten Hag's rebuild at Manchester United is well underway. Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future is currently proving to be a hurdle but the club have had a great pre-season.

The club have signed Tyrell Malalcia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez already this summer.

While Malacia and Eriksen are low-risk options, Martinez does not fall in the same category, having arrived from Ajax for €67 million.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez are reunited 🤝 Ten Hag and Lisandro Martinez are reunited 🤝❤️ https://t.co/jN5f4sFwhM

The Argentine has proved himself under Ten Hag at the Eredivise club but the Premier League is more than a step up. Although Martinez acts as an option in midfield and defense, adjusting to the league is going to be hard for the 24-year-old.

His former teammates Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek can vouch for the same. The latter is yet to get going at Manchester United despite having arrived two years ago.

Moreover, United's other big-money moves over recent years have not gone down well, as evidenced by Harry Maguire (€95 million) and Jadon Sancho (€85 million).

Although both can turn their fortunes around under Ten Hag, Martinez will be aiming to get off to a good start in his debut season itself. However, at 5'9 and somebody who has never played at a club in Europe's top five leagues, it is a sizeable gamble.

#2 Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid (€100 million)

Real Madrid v Barcelona - Preseason Friendly

Real Madrid, who were crowned European champions for the 14th time last season, got a reality check early in the summer transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe refused to leave Paris Saint-Germain to join Los Blancos despite rumors being floated of him wanting to sign for the La Liga club. Instead of crying over split milk, Real Madrid quickly shifted their focus elsewhere and brought in Aurelien Tchouameni through the door.

The French midfielder's addition means that the Spanish side now have a complete succession plan once Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro decide to retire. However, the former AS Monaco star did not come cheap, as his fee, including bonus payments, comes upto €100 million.

Paul Pogba is the only other midfielder in world football who has cost such a fortune and was often ridiculed for the same at Manchester United.

Tchouameni will not have to deal with similar issues as few will expect him to hit the ground running. Moreover, at 22, he still has time to grow into his role.

However, if Real Madrid end up having a bad season or suffer a few players due to injuries, it could cause a problem. For all his qualities, Tchouameni lacks the leadership qualities or the expressive nature needed to boss the midfield line of arguably the biggest club in the world.

The French star has also never played at a club that regularly competes in the Champions League and for domestic titles on a consistent basis.

Additionally, if he isn't able to replicate or perform at the level of the club's current midfielders, it might not go down well with the fans. Regardless, Madrid's big-money signings have often paid off, and Florentino Perez & co shall hope that this massive gamble pays off similarly.

#1 Darwin Nunez to Liverpool (€100 million)

Liverpool v Manchester United - Preseason Friendly

Sadio Mane's departure from Liverpool to Bayern Munich this summer has largely been overshadowed due to Darwin Nunez's €100 million arrival from Benfica.

While it has papered over the fact that the Reds have lost a great player, the Uruguayan ace now has to produce similar performances.

Liverpool are not a side that sits on their laurels and competing with Manchester City for nearly every domestic trophy is a challenge and more. Hence, even if one of Jurgen Klopp's men underperforms, especially an attacker, it is bound to be a cause of worry.

DW Sports @dw_sports



Back in 2016, Jürgen Klopp made some strong comments about big money transfers Multiple reports suggest that Liverpool are set to sign Benfica forward Darwin Núñez for approximately 100 million euros 🤑Back in 2016, Jürgen Klopp made some strong comments about big money transfers Multiple reports suggest that Liverpool are set to sign Benfica forward Darwin Núñez for approximately 100 million euros 🤑💸Back in 2016, Jürgen Klopp made some strong comments about big money transfers 👀 https://t.co/i9pwcohaGB

Nunez has already seen what the spotlight does as he was lambasted for his poor performance against Manchester United in pre-season. Although he scored four times in the following game against RB Leipzig, question marks linger over the striker.

The 23-year-old ace is expected to lead the frontline and complement the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz. He might fit in seamlessly eventually, but at the end of the day Nunez remains a player who is yet to play in one of Europe's top five leagues. While Diaz adjusted to that change pretty well, few can guarantee the same for the former Benfica star.

Klopp has normally made things work with new signings and that will instill confidence in a lot of the Anfield faithful. However, Liverpool, who have always recruited smartly in comparison to their Premier League rivals, will be hoping their €100 million splurge on Nunez does not backfire.

The Uruguayan did show sparks of brilliance against Manchester City in Liverpool's 3-1 win in the Community Shield on July 30. He scored the third for the Reds after coming on as a substitute.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far