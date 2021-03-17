5 biggest transfer mistakes by Liverpool

One of the key reasons why Liverpool took so long to win their first Premier League title is because they have committed several costly mistakes in the transfer market.

They have had a number of big-money flops or plain, disappointing signings in the pre-Jurgen Klopp era.

Liverpool's five biggest transfer mistakes

Even though Jurgen Klopp has since steered the side back to both domestic and European glory, Liverpool's indecisiveness in buying and selling players before his arrival has robbed the club of silverware.

On that note, let's take a look at Liverpool's five biggest transfer mistakes over the years.

#5 Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli scored just one league goal in 14 games with Liverpool.

Replacing the peerless Luis Suarez was never going to be an easy task for any player. But Mario Balotelli proved to be the complete antithesis of the Uruguayan ace.

While the Barcelona-bound striker was strong, menacing and prolific, his Italian counterpart huffed and puffed his way through the season, scoring just four times in 28 games in all competitions.

Liverpool signed Mario Balotelli for £16m #OTD in 2014.



It didn't quite go to plan 😅 pic.twitter.com/26ILiAePWk — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 25, 2020

Balotelli never looked suited to Brendan Rodgers' style of play, with the Italian's enduring image from his ill-fated Liverpool stint being an argument he had with captain Steven Gerrard over a penalty in the Champions League.

Mario Balotelli returned to AC Milan on loan in 2015 before joining Nice on a permanent transfer the next year.

#4 Alberto Aquilani

Alberto Aquilani fell way short of filling Xabi Alonso's big shoes at Liverpool.

One of Liverpool's biggest mistakes was trying to replace their best midfielder in Xabi Alonso with someone mediocre and highly injury-prone like Alberto Aquilani.

Aquilani didn't come cheap either, as the former AS Roma man cost Liverpool £17 million.

in 2008, Liverpool tried to sell Xabi Alonso to raise funds to buy Gareth Barry.



In 2009 they finally sold him, & bought Alberto Aquilani 👏 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) March 9, 2017

The Italian struggled to come to terms with life in the Premier League and made just 19 league appearances.

After Brendon Rodgers took charge in 2012, Aquilani was deemed surplus to requirements at Liverpool. The Italian joined Fiorentina on a permanent transfer following two similarly underwhelming loan spells with Juventus and AC Milan in the Serie A.

