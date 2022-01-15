5 biggest upsets in AFCON history

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is presently underway in Cameroon, with 24 Nations slugging it out for the trophy. The tournament is in its 33rd edition this year, having commenced in 1957.

AFCON provides the occasional fairytale story

Football, like every other sport, thrives on the occasional underdog story. Stories like the fairytale 2014-15 season for Leicester City, FC Porto in 2003-04 and Wigan Athletic in 2012-13 are part of what makes football unique.

On the international scene, we have seen Croatia's brilliant run in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Greece's UEFA Euro 2004 triumph. Like these competitions, AFCON provides its own thrillers that leave fans at the edge of their seats. When underdogs claim huge scalps, it is always very enjoyable for the neutrals.

In some recent editions of AFCON, underdogs have claimed some very big scalps and even gone all the way in the tournament. Without further ado, here is a list of our top five upsets in AFCON history.

#5 Benin Republic vs Morocco (2019)

Benin Republic players celebrate after their victory over Morocco in 2019

In the 2019 edition of AFCON, the Squirrels of Benin Republic stumbled through the group stage with three draws and qualified to face Morocco in the Round of 16. The Atlas Lions had not conceded a single goal in the group stage and were up against a nation that had never won a game in the competition.

Morocco had a star-studded side with Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech, Nabil Dirar, Youssef En-Nesyri and a host of stars all at the tournament. They are one of the favorites to go all the way in the tournament.

In their Round of 16 match against the Squirrels, they were stunned when Moise Adilehou gave their opponents the lead in the second half. Morocco rallied and found an equalizer from Youssef En-Nesyri, before Hakim Ziyech missed a 96th minute penalty for the Atlas Lions. The Benin Republic finished the game with ten men as Khaled Adenon was sent off in the first half of extra time.

Despite going down to ten men, Benin Republic held off a barrage of Morocco attacks and took the game to penalties. All of the Squirrels' penalties ended up in the back of the net, but Morocco scored only one through Oussama Idrissi and the game ended 4-1. Sofiane Boufal and En-Nesyri missed their penalties as Benin shocked Morocco and booked their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

#4 Burkina Faso vs Ghana (2013)

Aristide Bance is a cult hero for Burkina Faso

In the 2013 AFCON, an unheralded Burkina Faso side went up against Ghana's Black Stars in the semifinals for a place in their first-ever final. Ghana were the bigger side, with recognized stars such as Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso among others in their squad.

Led by iconic striker Aristide Bance, the Stallions came back from a Mubarak Wakaso penalty down to equalize through Bance and send the game into extra-time. Burkina Faso played against Ghana as well as the Tunisian referee, Jedidi Slim, who made a remarkable number of contentious calls in the game.

Slim disallowed a perfectly legal Burkina Faso goal and ignored two penalty shouts before sending off Burkinabe star Jonathan Pitroipa late in the day. His actions caused him to be suspended by CAF after the game. Burkina Faso were served justice as they went on to win the penalty shootout 3-2.

Isaac Vorsah missed Ghana's first penalty of the shootout before Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu missed the penalty that confirmed Burkina Faso as finalists. It was the first time the Burkinabe reached the final of AFCON, and they went on to lose 1-0 to Nigeria.

