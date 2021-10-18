5 biggest upsets in UEFA Champions League history

Three weeks can seem like an excruciatingly long time when it comes to the UEFA Champions League. But Europe's biggest club competition is finally here for another round of exciting fixtures.

We're only two games into the group stage of the 2021-22 season, but it's been an amazing ride so far, with several thrilling moments. However, nothing beats Real Madrid's stunning 2-1 loss to Moldovan debutants Sheriff Tiraspol, who pulled off the big upset at the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

With the prospect of more such unexpected results this week, let's look at the five greatest upsets in UEFA Champions League history:

#5 FC Basel 2-1 Manchester United (December 2011)

The defeat brought up United's third Champions League group stage exit in 17 years.

FC Basel have beaten many big teams in their history. But the reason this one particularly stands out is because it consigned Manchester United into the Europa League.

The Red Devils had suffered the ignominy of bowing out in the group stage of the Champions League only twice before. But nobody saw history repeating itself in the 2011-12 season.

With Benfica and Romanian minnows Oțelul Galați also in their group, the reigning Premier League champions were expected to cruise into the knockout stage. But a series of disappointing results left them needing at least a draw on the final day to book their place in the Round of 16.

Basel, though, sprung a surprise. An error from David De Gea allowed Marco Streller to put the hosts in front before Alexander Frei nodded home a second after the break to double their advantage.

Phil Jones gave the stunned Red Devils a glimmer of hope in the 89th minute by reducing the deficit. But it was too little too late as Basel held on to qualify for the last 16 at United's expense.

#4 Celtic 2-1 Barcelona (November 2012)

Not even Messi could save Barcelona from this shock Champions League defeat.

In one of the most sensational Champions League upsets in history, Celtic defeated mighty Barcelona despite having only a meager 16% possession.

The match was as lopsided as one could expect, with the Scottish champions spending most of the time in their own half trying to soak up a barrage of attacks from the visitors.

However, goals from Victor Wanyama and Anthony Watt helped the side come away with all three points as Lionel Messi's stoppage-time strike went in vain.

