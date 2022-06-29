5 most bizarre transfer rumours this summer (2022)

The transfer rumour mill has begun in the world of football and has intensified since the window opened on June 10, 2022. Players like Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez have already sealed big money moves.

On the other hand, some clubs like Manchester United are yet to start their transfer business this summer.

While a number of transfers are being negotiated across Europe, there are some rumours that are out of the ordinary. They are baseless, ill-informed, and have no standing in the transfer market.

In fact, sometimes clubs go out of their way to prove that such rumours hold no ground and are completely false. Like any other year, there have already been some wild claims regarding some big names this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 of the most bizarre transfer rumours this summer.

#5 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Fulham

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in action for Lazio

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic enjoyed yet another terrific season at Lazio last term as he scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in 37 Serie A appearances. This enabled the Italian club to ensure a 5th place finish in the league but also put the Serbian back on the radar of a number of clubs in Europe.

Moreover, as he only has two years left on his current deal, Milinkovic-Savic might be considering a move to a club that is regularly competing for titles. Hence, he would have been dumbfounded when links emerged (as per 90min) of Fulham lining up a move for him this summer.

The Cottagers won the Championship last season and sealed a promotion to the Premier League for the upcoming campaign.

Graeme Bailey @GraemeBailey



Mitrovic loves London and has pushed the idea to both his friend and Fulham.



✍️



90min.com/posts/fulham-p… Fulham looking at possible move for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - they would love to pair him with his good friend Aleksandar Mitrovic.Mitrovic loves London and has pushed the idea to both his friend and Fulham.✍️ @90min_Football Fulham looking at possible move for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - they would love to pair him with his good friend Aleksandar Mitrovic.Mitrovic loves London and has pushed the idea to both his friend and Fulham.✍️ @90min_Football 90min.com/posts/fulham-p…

However, with all due respect to the West London club, they might not be the side Milinkovic-Savic is looking to commit his prime years to. The central midfielder is a massive talent and while Fulham are a big club in stature, this move was certainly not going to take place this summer.

#4 Carney Chukwuemeka to Barcelona

Carney Chukwuemeka was rumored to be likely for a transfer to Barcelona

Carney Chukwuemeka is currently the best teenage talent at Aston Villa currently, as he made 14 senior appearances for the club last season.

Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard have been fond admirers of him and both managers gave him a chance in the senior side during their respective tenures. A great ball carrier and an effective decision-maker in the final third of the pitch, Chukwuemeka could be the next top talent in English football.

However, he is still a while away from realising his potential, courtesy of which rumours of Barcelona bidding for him (reported by DR Sports) this summer were absurd.

DR Sports @drsportsmedia



His current deal runs until 2023 but reports suggest he's yet to be convinced by a new contract.



#Chukwuemeka | #AVFC | #FCBarcelona Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka is being eyed by Barcelona as a potential free transfer!His current deal runs until 2023 but reports suggest he's yet to be convinced by a new contract. Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka is being eyed by Barcelona as a potential free transfer! 👀His current deal runs until 2023 but reports suggest he's yet to be convinced by a new contract. 📝#Chukwuemeka | #AVFC | #FCBarcelona https://t.co/5NdZYsXFuj

Although the Blaugrana are a haven for developing young talents, as seen under Xavi as well, Chukwuemeka has not made the cut for that yet. He is still somebody who is finding his feet in the first-team squad at Villa and is yet to establish himself as a starter at the club.

Hence, while England U-19 international has a bright future, there is still time for him before he catches the eye of European heavyweights in the transfer market.

#3 Edinson Cavani to Salernitana

Edinson Cavani is not likely to seek a transfer to Salernitana

Edinson Cavani looks set to leave Manchester United this summer after two fruitful campaigns at Old Trafford. The Uruguay international has scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in 59 appearances for the Red Devils over the last two years.

But the centre-forward could be calling it quits once his contract expires on the 30th of June, 2022. However, that does not mean that he is done playing at the top-level and is certainly still very fit to play at the biggest clubs in Europe.

Hence, when rumours were circulating about Salernitana's eagerness to sign him (as per IFTV), it would have left many puzzled.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



2 year contract worth €2M a season + €200k for every goal scored is ready for him.



Sport Mediaset Salernitana continue to dream: they want to sign Edinson Cavani.2 year contract worth €2M a season + €200k for every goal scored is ready for him.Sport Mediaset Salernitana continue to dream: they want to sign Edinson Cavani.2 year contract worth €2M a season + €200k for every goal scored is ready for him. 📰 Sport Mediaset https://t.co/vYyF3tSdiq

Salernitana recently avoided relegation in Serie A and fought to stay in the top-flight for another year. So, while that is commendable, it might not be where Cavani expects to play next season, as he will be eager to compete in the Champions League.

#2 Mason Mount to Manchester United

Chelsea v Brentford - Premier League

Mason Mount recently won Chelsea's Player of the Year accolade for a second consecutive season. He ended the last campaign with 16 goals and 13 assists in 53 appearances.

The Cobham Academy product bleeds blue and is keen to become a club legend at Stamford Bridge. While his contract does come to an end in two years, Todd Boehly and Co. will be sure to tie him up to a new long-term deal soon.

Hence, it would be no surprise if he is at the epicentre of Thomas Tuchel's plans for next season as well.

SPORTbible @sportbible Erik ten Hag wants to sign Mason Mount.



Mount is in the final two years of his contract and the Manchester United manager has tracked him 'for years' Erik ten Hag wants to sign Mason Mount.Mount is in the final two years of his contract and the Manchester United manager has tracked him 'for years' 🚨 Erik ten Hag wants to sign Mason Mount. Mount is in the final two years of his contract and the Manchester United manager has tracked him 'for years' https://t.co/4LgQX4yF7t

Despite all of these factors, it was rather odd to hear the rumours of Erik ten Hag wanting to bring the England star to Manchester United this summer (claimed by SPORTbible). Although Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic have made similar moves in the last 10 years, Mount is one of the best players at Chelsea at the moment.

He is a fan-favorite and it will be a long time before the Blues consider parting ways with him, let alone allowing him to join a direct Premier League rival.

#1 Gareth Bale to Getafe

Getafe are looking to seal a transfer of Gareth Bale to their club

Gareth Bale will play for LAFC (Los Angeles FC) next season as the Welshman confirmed the same recently in the club's announcement video.

With the 2022 World Cup around the corner, the winger shall be eager to display his talent and take his country as far as possible at the Qatar-based tournament. However, after his Real Madrid contract came to an end recently, there was widespread speculation about which club Bale shall sign for next.

Tottenham Hotspur were mooted as an option (as per football.london) while a return to Cardiff (reported by BBC Sports) was also apparently on the cards. Regardless, a transfer to Getafe seemed out of the question despite the Spanish club's president showing his willingness to sign the winger this summer.

Although Bale is respectful of every club in world football, this deal was never going to cut it for him. However, stranger things have happened in football and Getafe's ambitious efforts to lure the 32-year-old star back to Madrid were worthy of a try.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far