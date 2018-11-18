5 Borussia Dortmund Players to watch out for in the 2018-19 Bundesliga season

Club Atletico de Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Group A

Borussia Dortmund are enjoying an eventful run in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season as the side is sitting at the top of the table with 27 points in the bag. Dortmund recently beat German giants Bayern Munich 3-2 in an intriguing contest which could do their confidence a world of good. In the last 6-7 seasons, Borussia Dortmund has looked a completely different side to the team that finished runner-up in the 2012-13 Champions League season and won the Bundesliga twice in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 season.

Some have even pointed out that the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who was earlier the manager of the German side had a big role to play in the club producing some decent performances. Current manager Lucian Favre and the team management will be working on certain areas with a certain approach which could help the club maintain the same kind of performances. In the last Champions League season Borussia Dortmund exited in the round of 16 stage but in the ongoing season, the team is looking good as it is sitting at the top of the table in their group.

Lucien Favre has also expressed confidence that some of the younger players in the squad have upped the intensity level of the outfit which could be a motivating factor for the side. Borussia Dortmund is a side that looks balanced in every department as they have the players who can perform during demanding situations. We look at five such players who could be crucial for the club’s chances in the ongoing season.

