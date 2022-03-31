5 Brazilian stars who could secure transfers this summer

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, international powerhouse Brazil look like real contenders once again. The five-time winners, who are the most successful country in the history of football's most prestigious competition, are in the midst of a rare lean patch.

Brazil last won the FIFA World Cup in 2002 and failure to triumph in Qatar would see their drought extend to a record-equalling 24 years by the time the 2026 edition comes around.

Brazil are coming off a sensational qualifying campaign ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fortunately for fans of the Selecao, Tite's side look in ominous form ahead of this year's showpiece. With 45 points from 17 games, Brazil are not only unbeaten in the qualifiers but have also set a new CONMEBOL record for points, beating Argentina's tally of 43 points from 2002.

Tite masterclass 🏼 Brazil officially has the best campaign in South American Qualifier history, even with 1 game remaining.17 Games14 Wins0 Losses88.2% Win percentage40 Goals scored5 Goals conceded60 Big chances created5 Big chances conceded60% Average possessionTite masterclass Brazil officially has the best campaign in South American Qualifier history, even with 1 game remaining. 17 Games14 Wins0 Losses88.2% Win percentage40 Goals scored5 Goals conceded60 Big chances created5 Big chances conceded60% Average possessionTite masterclass 👏🏼 https://t.co/WzwbY9Dcb6

Driven by an exciting mix of experienced veterans and young stars, the Selecao are on the right path. Before the World Cup in December, though, there is a chance that many of the team's biggest stars could potentially be on the move, as far as their club careers are concerned.

On that note, we look at five Brazilian stars who could secure transfers this summer.

*All valuations are via Transfermarkt

#5 Raphinha (Leeds United)

Daniel Munoz of Colombia (L) tries to stop Raphinha

Raphinha has been the lone bright spot in a miserable season for Leeds United. After finishing ninth in their return to the Premier League, the Whites have suffered a steep drop this season and are currently 16th, with 29 points from 30 games. More concerning is that all the teams below Leeds have games in hand, which means the Whites are not out of the woods yet.

With nine goals and three assists in 28 games, Raphinha has been Leeds' best player and is their top scorer this campaign. West Ham United reportedly tried to acquire his services in the January window, and it would not be a surprise to see the 25-year-old leave this summer even if Leeds do scramble to safety.

Valued at £40 million and under contract for another two years, the skillful winger is unlikely to come cheap.

#4 Richarlison (Everton)

Richarlison continues to shine for Brazil

It has been a difficult season for Everton and Richarlison. The Toffees are currently 17th in the Premier League table, with 25 points from 27 games, and are firmly in the relegation dogfight. Their 24-year-old Brazilian striker has endured an injury-hit campaign, featuring only 23 times and finding the back of the net on just five occasions.

It has been a sharp drop for Richarlison, who played 40 games last season and scored 13 goals. Despite his struggles at club level, he has featured regularly for his country, scoring 13 times in 34 games. Valued at £45 million and under contract until 2024, Everton could struggle to keep hold of the versatile forward, who is capable of playing anywhere across a front three.

#3 Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa - on loan from Barcelona)

Philippe Coutinho is back in the national set-up

An impressive start to life at Aston Villa means Philippe Coutinho is back in the thick of things for Brazil. The playmaker, who endured a nightmare spell after his £121.5 million transfer to Barcelona in 2018, has looked like a man reborn under Steven Gerrard. Coutinho has four goals and three assists in just 10 appearances for the Premier League side since arriving in the winter window.

Although they have brought him in on a loan deal, Aston Villa could reportedly make the move permanent for £33 million. However, that would nearly match the club-record fee they paid for Emiliano Buendia last summer. Coutinho will turn 30 later this year and there is no guarantee that Villa will splurge out a large sum based on the small sample size of a few games.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are experiencing a resurgence, both in terms of on-field displays and financial stability. It is highly likely that the Blaugrana will push hard to get Coutinho off their books permanently, even if Aston Villa eventually decide against signing him on a full transfer.

#2 Antony (Ajax)

Antony won gold at the Tokyo Olympics with Brazil

With an estimated worth of £31.5 million, as per Transfermarkt, Ajax's 22-year-old winger Antony is the most valuable player in the Dutch Eredivisie right now. He has also played nine games for Brazil, scoring twice, and is expected to be on the plane to Qatar later this year.

Known for his pace, trickery and eye for goal, Antony has scored 12 goals and provided ten assists so far this season for Ajax. But if the Dutch giants' head coach Erik ten Hag does leave the club this summer, Antony could be lured by one of Europe's elite clubs, with clubs such as Barcelona tracking the winger.

#1 Neymar (PSG)

Neymar drives forward with the ball against Colombia

It is possible that Neymar has another World Cup left in him. However, this year's edition in Qatar is probably the last time fans will see Brazil's talismanic playmaker at full flow, as the 30-year-old is nearing the end of his physical prime.

The most expensive player in the world has been ravaged by injuries since his £200 million move to PSG in 2017. With just five goals and five assists this campaign, Neymar has endured one of the most difficult seasons of his career. He has failed to hit 20 league appearances in the last three seasons and could miss out if he fails to improve on his tally of 15 Ligue 1 games so far this campaign.

However, there is no denying that Neymar is one of the greatest players in Brazil's history, with 71 goals from 117 games. He is just six goals behind the legendary Pele's tally of 77 international strikes, and could even go past his compatriot at this year's FIFA World Cup.

