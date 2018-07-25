Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 newly transferred Brazilians to watch out for next season

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.27K   //    25 Jul 2018, 19:14 IST

Real Madrid's new Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior during...
Vinicius will be one Brazilian talent to watch next season

The country that made the world fall in love with the Beautiful Game, Brazilian players have always been coveted by the world’s elite football clubs.

These players who were raised in the finest traditions of Jogo Bonito have always figured prominently in the thinking of clubs across the world from Asia to Europe and even Africa.

Even though the Brazilian national team failed to match expectations at the just concluded World Cup in Russia, it has not diminished the appeal they hold for European and Asian clubs.

Hardly a day goes by without the mention of a Brazilian player being linked to a big money move to one of Europe’s or Asian elite sides.

After all, the most expensive player in the history of football is Neymar (€220m to PSG from Barcelona), while Philippe Coutinho is the third most expensive (€120 million to Barcelona from Liverpool).

A lot of Brazilian players have already moved for huge sums in this window (Paulinho’s re-signing on loan by Guangzhou Evergrande could eventually cost the Chinese outfit €50m).

Over £300m has already been spent on Brazilian talents in this window: Vinicius Jnr. to Real Madrid for £40m, Fabinho to Liverpool from AS Monaco for £40m among others.

Here is a look at 5 top Brazilians who have changed clubs in this window and what to expect from them:

#5 Arthur Melo (Gremio to FC Barcelona)

FBL-LIGA-BARCELONA-ARTHUR
Arthur looks to be Iniesta's long-term replacement

The central midfielder finally joined Barcelona last month in a £35.5m deal after it was announced in January.

The highly-rated midfielder has finally made the move to Europe even though he has been on the radar of scouts for a while now.

The 21-year-old took the option of honing his game at Brazilian Serie A club Gremio before jumping to make a move to Europe. It was a decision that has helped him become a better player.

A central midfielder by profession, Arthur is cut from a cloth different from the gaggle of central midfielders Brazil has produced in recent years.

The country of midfield geniuses like Zico, Socrates among others has seemingly become the nation of choice for defensive and box-to-box midfielders and not deep-lying playmakers or registas.

Arthur is more similar to the Spanish central midfielders like Andres Iniesta or Thiago Alcantara in the way he seeks to dictate play and control the tempo.

Set to be Don Andres’ replacement, the youngster may not immediately get into the Barca First XI next season but given how his style fits into Barcelona’s tiki-taka ethos, he is definitely going to have a part to play in Ernesto Valverde’s team.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Brazil Football Neymar Alisson Becker Jose Mourinho Ernesto Valverde Football Transfer News
Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
5 Brazilians who were brilliant in the 2017/18 season
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Game-changing Goalkeeping Mistakes in the final of a...
RELATED STORY
50 Greatest Players in World Cup History: #44 Ronaldinho
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Brazil stars to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Zidane and his Guardian Angel
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Costa Rica, 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
Ricardo Kaka - 5 iconic moments in the career of the Real...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid will struggle next season
RELATED STORY
5 big European teams and the positions they need to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
Matches Points Table
2nd Qualifying Round
FT AST MID
2 - 1
 Astana vs Midtjylland
FT CFR MAL
0 - 1
 CFR Cluj vs Malmö FF
FT PAO BAS
2 - 1
 PAOK vs Basel
FT DIN HAP
5 - 0
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT SHK SHE
1 - 0
 Shkendija vs Sheriff
FT CRV SUD
3 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Sūduva
FT LEG SPA
0 - 2
 Legia Warszawa vs Spartak Trnava
FT LUD VID
0 - 0
 Ludogorets vs Vidi
FT KUK QAR
0 - 0
 Kukësi vs Qarabağ
FT BAT HJK
0 - 0
 BATE vs HJK
FT AJA STU
2 - 0
 Ajax vs Sturm Graz
FT CEL ROS
3 - 1
 Celtic vs Rosenborg
31 Jul HAP DIN 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb
31 Jul SHE SHK 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Shkendija
01 Aug SPA LEG 12:00 AM Spartak Trnava vs Legia Warszawa
01 Aug HJK BAT 09:30 PM HJK vs BATE
01 Aug MID AST 10:30 PM Midtjylland vs Astana
01 Aug QAR KUK 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Kukësi
01 Aug MAL CFR 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs CFR Cluj
01 Aug SUD CRV 11:00 PM Sūduva vs Crvena Zvezda
01 Aug VID LUD 11:30 PM Vidi vs Ludogorets
01 Aug BAS PAO 11:30 PM Basel vs PAOK
02 Aug STU AJA 12:00 AM Sturm Graz vs Ajax
02 Aug ROS CEL 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Celtic
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Club Friendlies 2018
Premier League 2018/2019
Primera División 2018/2019
Bundesliga 2018/2019
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 2019 Cameroon
UEFA Champions League 2018/2019
UEFA Europa League 2018/2019
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2018/2019
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us