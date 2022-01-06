5 Brazilians with the most goals in the UEFA Champions League

As a country, Brazil has arguably produced the most entertaining forwards in the history of football. With their dazzling feet, mesmerizing trickery, and heartfelt celebrations, Brazilian goalscorers have always managed to keep their fans on the edge of their seats.

As you would expect, the most prestigious club competition, the UEFA Champions League, has also witnessed its fair share of 'Samba' magic. Many Brazilians have gone down in Champions League history for their clever movement, incisive through balls and, most importantly, match-winning goals.

Here, we will take a look at some of the most standout Brazilian goalscorers in the history of the great European competition.

Today, we will take a look at five Brazilians who have scored the most in the Champions League.

#5 Ronaldinho - 18 goals

Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho needs no introduction. He is arguably the most skillful player the world of football has ever witnessed and won every major trophy with his clubs and national team.

The Brazilian maverick represented Barcelona and AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League for six seasons between 2004 and 2011. He played a total of 47 games for the two teams, registering 18 goals and 14 assists.

Ronaldinho’s most successful season in the Champions League came in the 2005-06 campaign for the Blaugrana. The World Cup winner scored seven times and provided five assists in 12 appearances that season.

Ronaldinho, who scored a group-stage hat-trick against Udinese that season, was ever-present in the team and assisted the only goal against Milan in the semi-final.

Barcelona eventually won the title, beating Arsenal 2-1 in the final.

#4 Willian - 18 goals

Former Chelsea star Willian is the fourth-highest scoring Brazilian in the history of the Champions League. He rarely got to play as an out-and-out forward during his time at Stamford Bridge, but his knack for scoring earned him some precious goals.

Willian, who made his Champions League debut at Shakhtar Donetsk, has played 71 Champions League games in his career. Over 10 seasons, the Brazil international has netted 18 times and provided 19 assists.

He also scored once for Shakhtar Donetsk in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

Willian’s best-ever goalscoring run in the Champions League came in the 2015-16 season. He scored five goals and provided an assist for the Blues that season.

Willian currently plies his trade at his boyhood club, Corinthians. He provided two assists in nine appearances for the Brazilian outfit last year.

