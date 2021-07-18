5 breakout stars of Euro 2020

International competitions have so often provided a launchpad for the careers of talented young guns. Euro 2020 was no different in this regard.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup, for example, saw Benjamin Pavard, Ante Rebic, Hirving Lozano and Rodrigo Bentancur, among others, break out as the next big things in the game.

At Euro 2020, although the talent pool was considerably smaller, there were a few rising stars who made their mark. On that note, let's have a look at five players who impressed the most at the tournament:

#5 Kalvin Phillips (England)

England's midfield warrior Kalvin Phillips

It speaks volumes about a player when he's able to make a mark in a team comprising stars like Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount, to name a few.

But that's exactly what Kalvin Phillips managed to do at Euro 2020. He pulled the strings for the Three Lions from midfield, thanks to his excellent vision and incisive through-balls.

His assist for Raheem Sterling in England's victory against Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener was a work of art.

Coming off the back of a promising campaign with Leeds United, his first-ever top-flight campaign, there were questions about whether Phillips would be able to replicate those heroics in a major international competition.

But Phillips put those concerns to bed with a series of emphatic performances. The 25-year-old looked at home in Gareth Southgate's team and displayed tremendous composure in tough moments to bail his team out.

He could be a mainstay in England's midfield for years to come.

#4 Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

Leonardo Spinazzola put up superb all-round performances for Italy at Euro 2020 before he got injured.

AS Roma fans know Leonardo Spinazzola very well. Now, thanks to his stellar displays at Euro 2020, the rest of the continent has taken notice of him too.

Spinazzola was a revelation as Italy's left-back during the tournament. Not only did he provide a constant outlet in attack, but he also came up trumps defensively. Spinazzola made three clearances and as many blocks to go with 27 ball recoveries.

His best piece of action was, of course, a key assist to Federico Chiesa against Austria in the last-16. Spinazzola delivered a beautiful over-the-top cross which helped the Azzurri break the deadlock.

Spinazzola's campaign, unfortunately, came to a premature end after he suffered an injury in the quarter-final against Belgium. But his performances weren't lost on anyone, and he was widely hailed as one of the finds of the tournament.

