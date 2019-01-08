5 Brilliant Footballers who are having an injury crisis this season

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.91K // 08 Jan 2019, 09:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City v Fulham - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

The life of a footballer is full of uncertainties. While success brings with itself all the glory and riches in the world, lack of form and failure to strike the right chord can be detrimental to their present as well as future.

The average footballer faces a lot of hurdles throughout the span of their professional career, however, their biggest fear is injuries. Due to the physical nature of the game, there is an inherent risk associated with the game and footballers often have to pay a big price in the name of the game.

Injuries do not discriminate between players and some of the biggest names of football have struggled with injuries in various stages of their career. Even with the advances of the modern game, a badly timed tackle or a tear picked up training can be equally devastating for professional footballers. Every season, many footballers have to spend extended periods on the sidelines recuperating from knocks and this season too, the trend has continued.

There are quite a few big names who have struggled with injuries this season and their absence have hurt their teams. We take a look at the 5 brilliant footballers who have been riddled with injuries this season.

#5 Alexis Sanchez (Chile, Manchester United)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United - Premier League

Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United last winter with a lot of expectations building around him. He had been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League for quite a few seasons since moving to Arsenal from Barcelona. He was handed the iconic No. 7 shirt, as the Chilean had been identified as the correct man to take the legendary jersey forward. Unfortunately, things had not been all rosy for Sanchez for United last season.

After a stellar showing in the pre-season, Sanchez was expected to finally come good for Manchester United this time. However, he found it hard to carry his preseason form into the league, scoring just 1 goal in 12 appearances until the end of November, when he picked up a hamstring injury and was sidelined for 32 days, the highest he has been out of action in the last 4 seasons. Sanchez missed 8 games for United in that period, which included 7 Premier League ties and 1 Champions League game.

Sanchez started just 8 games so far this season, and has made 14 appearances in total. He returned from injury against Newcastle from the bench, a game he marked with an assist. He also picked up an assist against Reading in the FA Cup win last Saturday, where he walked off with another injury.

Solskjaer has stated that the latest injury is not severe, however, it will be interesting to see if Sanchez can make a full recovery in time for the Tottenham game.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement