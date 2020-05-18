5 Bundesliga records not held by Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are Germany's most successful club - but there are some Bundesliga records they don't hold

This weekend saw the return of major European football, as the German top flight – the Bundesliga – restarted with games behind closed doors.

It should come as no surprise that defending champions Bayern Munich won their return game comfortably – defeating Union Berlin 2-0 away from home. Indeed, if the league continues to play out as it has thus far, the Bavarian giants will likely win the Bundesliga title for the 8th season running.

Since its inauguration in the 1963-64 season, there’s no disputing that Bayern have been by far the most successful side in Germany. But despite holding plenty of Bundesliga records – including the highest number of titles won – there are some records that don’t belong to Die Roten.

Here are 5 Bundesliga records that aren’t held by Bayern Munich.

#5 Highest number of goals scored in the first half of a Bundesliga season - Hamburg (50)

Horst Hrubesch scored 27 goals for Hamburg in 1981-82 - the season that saw them plunder 50 goals in their first 17 games

It should come as no surprise to find out that Bayern Munich hold the record for the highest number of goals scored in a single Bundesliga season. The Bavarians scored a ridiculous 101 in the 1971-72 campaign, something even their great modern teams have failed to surpass.

However, in terms of coming out of the blocks the quickest, nobody has been better than Hamburg in the 1981-82 season. Their record of 50 goals at the halfway point of a campaign that would see them go onto be crowned champions remains remarkable almost 40 years later.

Ernst Happel's men opened their campaign by scoring 4 goals in a victory over Eintracht Braunschweig, and didn't really slow down at all. It took them just 4 games to reach the 10 goal mark, and a 7-0 hammering of MSV Duisburg in their 8th match took them to a total of 23.

More heavy wins followed; Hamburg put 4 past Bayern Munich, 6 past SV Darmstadt 98 and finally reached the 50 goal mark after just 17 games with a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Incredibly, they almost kept the same goal pace up in the second half of the season. The 6-1 hammerings of Fortuna Dusseldorf and 1. FC Nurnberg had them on 62 goals after 19 games, and in the end they finished with a total of 95 - with hotshot striker Horst Hrubesch scoring 27 of them.