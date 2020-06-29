5 Bundesliga stars who could secure big-money moves this summer

We take a look at 5 Bundesliga players who could secure big-money moves this summer.

The likes of Kai Havertz, Jadon Sancho and Dayout Upamecano are some of the most sought-after players in world football.

Jadon Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United

The 2019-20 Bundesliga campaign drew to a dramatic climax on Saturday, as a goal-laden week was capped off by Bayern Munich lifting the trophy for the eighth year in a row.

The Bavarian giants brushed aside Wolfsburg 4-0 away from home to finish the season on a high, while the battle for Europe also saw its fair share of twists and turns.

While Bayern were joined by RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League spots, Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim completed the rest of the top six.

Fortuna Dusseldorf and SC Paderborn suffered relegation,

Several Bundesliga stars have enhanced their reputations this season and are being linked up by some of the biggest clubs in the world. That said, here are five players who could secure big-money moves this summer.

#1 Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are courting kai Havertz

Hailed as the crown jewel of German football, Kai Havertz has enjoyed another excellent Bundesliga campaign. The 21-year-old has been the standout player for Bayer Leverkusen and finished the season with 16 goals and nine assists across all competitions for his boyhood team.

Kai Havertz's season by numbers for Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga:



❍ 30 games

❍ 12 goals

❍ 6 assists

❍ 140 touches in opp box

❍ 126 passes into final third

❍ 59 chances created

❍ 57 take-ons completed

❍ 15 Big Chances created



Blessed with a wand of a left foot and a keen eye for a pass, Havertz has drawn comparisons with Mesut Ozil and Michael Ballack, while experts around the globe have dubbed him as a cross between the two.

Havertz has been linked with moves to Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid in recent weeks and could depart the club this summer.

#2 Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has been one of the best players of the Bundesliga season

Jadon Sancho is arguably the most sought-after players in world football. The young Englishman enjoyed a productive season with Borussia Dortmund, as he finished the campaign with a staggering 17 goals and assists apiece to his name.

Aside from his guile and trickery on the ball, Sancho is one of the best crossers of the ball and his ability to score goals as well as create them makes him an invaluable asset.

The 20-year-old is reportedly a top target for Manchester United and is also being monitored by the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid if reports are to be believed.

Dortmund have slapped a £100 million price tag on their star man and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils match the asking price in the upcoming transfer window.

#3 Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig

Dayot Upamecano has just one year left on his current contract

Dayot Upamecano's stock has risen dramatically over the years, as the towering central defender continues to be linked with a move away from RB Leipzig. The Frenchman was a key player for Die Rotten Bullen and helped them to a third-place finish in the Bundesliga this season.

Aside from his positional sense and athleticism, Upamecano is also blessed with a good passing range and is capable of playing the ball out from the back.

Under new manager Julian Nagelsmann, the 21-year-old took his game to another level is one of the most coveted defenders in world football. Upamecano was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal last summer but the deal failed to materialize.

However, with a year left on his contract, Leipzig will be powerless from preventing his transfer this summer.

#4 Corentin Tolisso - Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso has barely featured for Bayern Munich this season

Corentin Tolisso's inclusion is an interesting one, to say the least. The Frenchman was tipped for big things when he joined Bayern Munich from Lyon in a deal that broke the Bundesliga transfer record in 2017.

While Tolisso settled into life seamlessly and scored on his Bundesliga debut, a combination of injuries and poor form meant he rapidly fell down the pecking order at Bayern Munich.

With Joshua Kimmich's successful transition into a defensive midfielder and the resurgence of Leon Goreztka under Handi Flick, Tolisso is a forgotten man at the Allianz Arena. Additionally, the Frenchman is also recovering from a long-term injury and is not expected to feature again this season.

Due to his current situation, the Bavarian giants may be tempted to cash in on him. The likes of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly monitoring his situation and it remains to be seen if he departs the club this summer.

#5 Milot Rashica - Werder Bremen

Milot Rashica has been the standout player for Werder Bremen this season

Milot Rashica has impressed for Bundesliga strugglers Werder Bremen this season. Florian Kohfeldt's side have struggled for large parts of the season, but the Kosovan has been a shining light in an otherwise underwhelming league campaign.

With 11 goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions, Rashica record represents a good haul for a side struggling in the bottom half of the table. The 24-year-old is known for his directness and has a fierce shot in him, while he has also developed a reputation of being a tidy dribbler.

RB Leipzig are reportedly monitoring his situation, as they look to replace their Chelsea bound star, Timo Werner. Additionally, Liverpool are also keeping a keen eye on Rashica, who could be on the move this summer in search of Champions League football.

Die Werderaner face second division side Heidenheim in the relegation playoff to secure their Bundesliga status and Rashica's form will be crucial to their survival hopes.