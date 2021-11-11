5 Bundesliga superstars who struggled in the Premier League

The competitive nature and intensity of the English Premier League is widely acknowledged across the globe. The financial prowess of multiple clubs stands tall and is the reason behind the league being stacked up with quality players. Abberations aside, footballers who can cope and come up with flying colors in the Premier League are expected to match the standards anywhere in the world.

This is not to dismiss the fact that raw and promising talent cannot be nurtured in other leagues around Europe. However, the Premier League stands as a litmus test. Be it young starlets or experienced customers, moving into the Premier League can take a toll on many and everyone requires an adjustment period.

Bundesliga and the other leagues are nowhere as competitive as the Premier League

The title race in the German Bundesliga and Ligue 1 has mostly been seen as a one-sided race or bilateral on other occasions.

The former is dominated by Bayern Munich, who have won the league for the last nine successive campaigns. Generally, they snatch away the best talent from other Bundesliga clubs by offering Champions League football and lucrative wages.

However, many players are determined to challenge themselves and make it big in foreign territory. In order to be acknowledged as the best, they come and compete with the best in the Premier League. But it does not always go according to the script for many of them.

On that note, we take a look at five Bundesliga superstars who moved to the Premier League from the Bundesliga, but struggled to make the same impact:

#5 Thiago Alcantara

We are yet to see the best of Thiago in a Liverpool shirt

In an equally frustrating and disappointing spell for the Reds, their fans and Thiago Alcantara himself, the player hasn't been able to deliver his best at Liverpool. The Spaniard was signed from Bayern Munich but has so far failed to replicate his performances in the Premier League from his time in Germany.

Several injuries have stopped Thiago from gaining momentum and he has been in and out of Liverpool's Premier League fixtures. Jurgen Klopp signed the midfielder with the intention of bringing more control and poise to the Reds' midfield. An orchestrator like Thiago was supposed to pull the strings from the middle ensuring that his side play the game at the tempo they desire.

chELs Professor🇳🇵⭐⭐ @chELs_Professor Someone said, "No player has completed more thumps up than Thiago Alcantara this weekend " 😭 #WHULIV Someone said, "No player has completed more thumps up than Thiago Alcantara this weekend " 😭 #WHULIV https://t.co/pf2Wv1C1f2

Since his arrival, Thiago has only made 29 Premier League appearances. Coming off the bench on many of those occasions, he has contributed one goal and one assist.

So far, glimpses of the orchestrator that Thiago is have been minimal. He will be 31 by the end of this campaign. Liverpool youngsters Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones have been impressive whenever given the opportunity in the Premier League. The aging Spaniard could soon become a fringe player if he struggles to stay fit and make the desired impact.

#4 Timo Werner

Werner has missed simple chances in the Premier League way too often

Let's be clear about one thing: Timo Werner hasn't exactly flopped in the Premier League. However, his performances have been underwhelming given the reputation he came with and getting the basics wrong has seen him struggle in the Premier League.

Werner's biggest asset is his pace and agility, which makes it easier for him to score goals and lay assists. He often finds himself in one-on-one situations with the keeper or running past the defense to find a fellow Chelsea player in the final third. Astonishingly, his assets became his biggest nemesis in the Premier League.

Since his arrival, the German striker has seen the offside flag waved 31 times in the Premier League against him. 16 of his goals for Chelsea were ruled out due to the same issue. Werner's current tally in the Premier League stands at seven goals from 42 appearances.

Even though his 13 assists have more than saved his reputation. The physical nature of the Premier League has been one of the reasons for his underwhelming performances. The Chelsea striker has been unwilling to go shoulder to shoulder with many defenders and chooses to run past them rather than engage and hold the ball.

Werner ended his six-month Premier League goal drought on October 2 last month by scoring against Southampton. The striker now finds himself playing second fiddle to Romelu Lukaku, though he has made the front-three under Tuchel on a few occasions.

He has already had two lengthy barren runs of 11 and 12 matches respectively. Werner is reportedly attracting interest from the Bundesliga and Chelsea might give the idea some thought come the end of the campaign.

