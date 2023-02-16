5 central midfielders with the most assists in Europe this season (2022-23)

Central midfielders have always been the heart and soul of any good team as they actively contribute on both ends of the pitch.

Defensive protection has always been a focal part of their job description, but creating and scoring goals is just as important. Moreover, central midfielders who can create chances consistently are a rare find these days, as opposed to perhaps a decade ago.

As a result, only a few teams have such midfielders who can contribute to the goals and help out the team to a sizeable extent season-after-season. The 2022-23 campaign has seen multiple midfielders perform similarly so far, with chance-creation being a crucial part of their game this season.

On that note, let's take a look at five central midfielders with the most assists in Europe this season.

#5 Enzo Fernandez - 6

Enzo Fernandez has looked bright since joining Chelsea from SL Benfica last month

Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez from SL Benfica in January, signing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner for £105 million.

The Argentinian has already proved that he has what it takes to be worth that sum in his first two league appearances for the club. Although the Blues have drawn both games, Fernandez has been at the epicenter of everything good that has come out of those fixtures.

His passing range, feisty nature of tackling and ability to create chances have been on display from his first game for Chelsea. This also resulted in him winning the Player of the Match award in their 1-1 Premier League draw against West Ham United last week.

His assist for Joao Felix's opener against the Hammers was a thing of beauty. The Argentine cleverly looped the ball into the Portuguese, who beat the offside trap to score comfortably. It was this impeccable vision that also led to Fernandez registering five assists for Benfica before he joined the Blues on deadline day.

The South American midfielder is bound to provide many more before the end of the season, especially given the ease with which he has settled in at Stamford Bridge.

#4 Branco ven den Boomen - 7

Branco van den Boomen in action for Toulouse FC (Image Credit: Twitter)

Branco van den Boomen has been one of the best creators in Europe this season, despite playing for 11th placed Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

His team's struggles have not hampered his ability to dictate his side's game through his brilliant movement between the lines and ability to find the right pass. Van den Boomen's main asset is his creativity from set-pieces as he can often deliver the ball into dangerous areas, thereby keeping the opposition guessing.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Branco van den Boomen (27) has been one of my favourite midfielders this season. 12 G+A assists in 22 Ligue 1 games so far… last season he also got 33 G+A in the league.



A really complete player who is also a set-piece specialist. This summer, VDB is available on a free! Branco van den Boomen (27) has been one of my favourite midfielders this season. 12 G+A assists in 22 Ligue 1 games so far… last season he also got 33 G+A in the league.A really complete player who is also a set-piece specialist. This summer, VDB is available on a free! 🌟🇳🇱 Branco van den Boomen (27) has been one of my favourite midfielders this season. 12 G+A assists in 22 Ligue 1 games so far… last season he also got 33 G+A in the league. A really complete player who is also a set-piece specialist. This summer, VDB is available on a free! https://t.co/1oxQMbDnkK

These elements have led to the Dutch footballer registering seven assists and five goals in 22 league appearances. Van den Boomen's contract is notably set to expire this summer and he could leave Toulouse as a free agent this summer.

The midfielder is likely to be pursued by some major European teams in the transfer market.

#3 Christian Eriksen - 7

Christian Eriksen has been one of Manchester United's best midfield signings in recent years

Manchester United spent heavily last summer to start the club's rebuild under Erik Ten Hag, with big money spent on Casemiro, Antony and Lisandro Martinez.

However, their most creative asset in Christian Eriksen arrived on a free transfer and he has brilliantly complemented the duo of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. The central midfielder has played a deeper role this season, pulling the strings from the center of the pitch.

With active runners in Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and others, Eriksen has enjoyed playing passes behind opposition defenders. His vision and ability to play impeccably weighted passes has resulted in him registering seven assists in just 19 Premier League games.

The Dane unfortunately suffered an ankle injury in January and is set to be out of action for some time. Regardless, he has been a priceless asset for the team so far.

Eriksen's return for the latter stages of the campaign will undoubtedly be a huge boost for the Red Devils as they look to end the season on a high.

#2 Mikel Merino - 7

Mikel Merino has been one of Real Sociedad's best players this season

Mikel Merino has always been one of the most underrated midfielders in La Liga and his performances this season point towards the same.

The 6'2" midfielder occupies a lot of ground at the heart of the pitch and is an incredible box-to-box asset for Real Sociedad. The Basque-based side are currently third in the La Liga table, seven points ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

Much of this is down to their midfield general in Merino, whose guile, pace and passing range has helped his side unlock multiple defenses this season. The Spaniard has so far delivered seven assists in 17 La Liga games and is sure to add more to this tally in the coming months.

His performances will be key if Sociedad are to ensure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

#1 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 8

SS Lazio midfield general Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been in impeccable touch this season

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is currently at the top of his game in Serie A, with S.S. Lazio only two points away from third-placed Atalanta.

The Italian team's scoring rate has come down this season, as they have only scored 37 times in 22 league games so far. This was quite a drop, especially after they scored 77 goals in 38 Serie A matches last season.

However, they have still managed to maintain their pace this season, thanks to Milinkovic-Savic's creative prowess from the center of the park.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



Milinkovic-Savic • 51 goals/45 assists

Luis Alberto • 40 goals, 51 assists



Unbreakable bond (via Radiosei) 🤝 Since 2016 when they started playing together, no midfield duo has generated more goals in Serie A than SMS + Luis Alberto (187 goals) 🦅Milinkovic-Savic • 51 goals/45 assistsLuis Alberto • 40 goals, 51 assistsUnbreakable bond (via Radiosei) 🤝 Since 2016 when they started playing together, no midfield duo has generated more goals in Serie A than SMS + Luis Alberto (187 goals) 🦅🔝Milinkovic-Savic • 51 goals/45 assistsLuis Alberto • 40 goals, 51 assistsUnbreakable bond (via Radiosei) 🤝 https://t.co/xV14PVL407

The 27-year-old midfielder has covered every blade of grass so far and has only missed one league game for Lazio. During this period, he has scored four goals and provided eight assists, proving that his inventiveness and reading of the game is getting better season after season.

Always a willing runner and an expert operator in midfield, Milinkovic-Savic will look to drive his side to a top four finish this season.

