5 Centre-backs Barcelona should target in the summer

Barcelona will look to strengthen defensively this summer given Gerard Pique's age and Samuel Umtiti's injury problems.

Here are the five centre-backs who could shore up the Blaugrana defence next season.

Barcelona are set to have a defensive overhaul this summer

Barcelona have uncharacteristically struggled this season and much of it has been blamed on their defensive inconsistencies. The reigning La Liga champions have conceded 31 goals in the league this term, 10 and 12 more than their domestic rivals Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid respectively.

Legendary figure Gerard Pique is 33 and looks like a shadow of his former self and 2018 World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti has constantly been sidelined with multiple injury issues. This has left Clement Lenglet as the only reliable defender at the back but the 24-year-old Frenchman is still developing.

Youngster Ronald Araujo is an incredibly promising centre-back but has a long way to go until he can break into the first-team set-up, whilst Jean-Clair Todibo was shipped to Schalke in the January transfer window.

All this has called for Barcelona fans to urge the club’s hierarchy to spend big bucks on central defenders this summer.

Therefore, in this section, we discuss and analyse five centre-backs who could find their way to the Camp Nou next season.

#5. Nikola Milenkovic

Nikola Milenkovic has been one of Fiorentina's stand-out performers this season

A defensive product from the Partizan Belgrade academy, Nikola Milenkovic is an extremely promising centre-back who is thriving in the Serie A with Fiorentina. In just less than two years at the Italian club, the 22-year-old has racked up an impressive 84 appearances in all competitions, showcasing his immense growth and maturity at such a young age.

Destined to be a superstar, Milenkovic is a specialist at the back given his strength, agility and aerial intelligence. His extremely physical approach to defending has earned him comparisons to his national compatriot and Manchester United great Nemanja Vidic, with many touting him to have an equal impact in the Serbia national team.

Apart from his defensive expertise, Milenkovic is also known for his attacking threat in set-piece situations. The Serb is a natural successor to Gerard Pique, given that he shares similar characteristics with the Spaniard. He is a prototype ball-playing centre-back who possesses incredible vision, passing technique and command on the ball. His adaptability and versatility has allowed him to slot in at the right-back position for Fiorentina in the past but he prefers to play more centrally.

Barcelona are keenly looking at the youngster before his transfer fee shoots upwards. The Spanish champions have always been known to rope in young players and mould them into world-class talents and Milenkovic could be the latest in line.

#4. Luiz Felipe

Lazio's defence, lead by Luiz Felipe, has only conceded 23 goals in the Serie A this season

Labelled as the ‘next Gerard Pique’ by many, Lazio’s Luiz Felipe is best positioned to don the Barcelona shirt next season. The Spanish giants have been scouting the Brazilian extensively all season, who has played a defining role in the Italians outfit’s title challenge. Simone Inzaghi's men sat just one point behind reigning champions and league leaders Juventus before the coronavirus outbreak halted proceedings.

Lazio boast the division’s best defensive record this season, conceding just 23 goals, with Felipe’s performances not going unnoticed at the back. The 22-year-old, who is a regular starter under Inzaghi, epitomises Lazio’s fast-paced build-up play. Felipe is an extremely confident centre-back gifted with incredible technical ability, pace and strength. His agility, quickness and smart play offer his team defensive solidity as well as an attacking outlet.

Felipe’s agent Stefano Castagna recently broke the silence on the transfer rumours linking his client to the Camp Nou.

“If Barca follows you, it is an honour," he said.

“Although the player now has his head in Lazio and trying to win the title, once all this situation that is affecting us for the coronavirus, Barcelona is Barcelona. His game is ideal for Spanish football.”

Perhaps why Barcelona are desperate to land the Lazio star this summer is because of his bargain price of €18m. In what would be a clever piece of business by the Blaugrana, Luiz Felipe could turn out to be a remarkable player in the future.

#3. Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias gained limelight after his Nations League showings last summer

Benfica centre-half Ruben Dias has already gained significant attention across Europe owing to his stellar performances in the Primeira Liga. The Portuguese defender is touted to be a future captain for both club and country because of his maturity at the back, leadership attributes and incredible ability to dictate play.

Dias was one of Portugal’s heroes in their historic UEFA Nations League triumph last summer. His display against the Netherlands in the final raised several eyebrows, especially given his young age.

The 22-year-old is a man of steel in defence with his no-nonsense approach and robust tackling. He is also often appreciated for his defensive alertness, confidence and poise. An excellent on-field communicator, he reads the game efficiently and talks tactics with his teammates and managers.

Not only is he known for his defensive stalwartness, but Dias is also a brilliant passer of the ball. Blessed with a cultured right-foot, he is often found spraying passes left, right and centre, creating chances from his own half. He can even dribble into midfield and his speed allows him to recover without difficulty.

Unlike Samuel Umtiti, Dias is rarely injured and hence could become a long-term asset at the Camp Nou, justifying his mouth-watering £80m release clause. Barcelona are in desperate need for a defensive revamp and whilst 24-year-old Clement Lenglet is already an established starter at the club, he needs an equally-able defensive partner at the back.

#2. Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has impressed many with his performances for RB Leipzig this season

The 21-year-old defensive sensation has been one of the most talked-about subjects this season after his incredible showings with German high-flyers RB Leipzig. Dayot Upamecano, as a result, has been linked with a host of European outfits including Barcelona.

The French youngster has been Julian Nagelsman’s best performer this term, playing a key role in mounting their Bundesliga title challenge against Bayern Munich. Upamecano showed his talents on the biggest stage when he produced a Man of the Match performance in Leipzig’s crunch draw against the Bavarians earlier this season. Not many 21-year-olds can nullify the red-hot Robert Lewandowski these days.

Upamecano's athleticism, intelligence and passing attributes have forced many to call him one of the most “complete” defenders around. He is a strong tackler and an ever better distributor of the ball. He is pacy, excellent in the air and recovers well on the counter.

With Gerard Pique ageing and Samuel Umtiti struggling with form and consistency due to his injury troubles, the Barcelona hierarchy will look to inject much-needed youthfulness at the back and Upamecano definitely ticks all the boxes for Quique Setien.

The former Salzburg man would definitely leave Germany if a big club came calling in the summer, especially because his contract runs only until 2021. Leipzig will definitely want to cash in on the defender this summer leaving the door open for Barcelona to pounce.

#1. Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has also been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid

One of the best up-and-coming centre-backs in world football right now, Milan Skriniar has attracted heavy interest from every European top-dog on the back of his impressive performances at the heart of the Inter Milan defence. The Slovakian international has been the Nerazzurri’s most consistent and reliable performer ever since his arrival in 2017.

Skriniar has been ever-present for the Italian club and thrived under the tutelage of former manager Luciano Spalletti. However, question marks have been raised whether playing in Antonio Conte’s three-man defence suits his style. The 25-year-old, on an individual level, is one of the best man-markers around. His tackling, clearances, positional awareness and ability in the air has attracted many plaudits ever since his spell at Sampdoria.

The Slovak is also known for his defensive prowess in one-on-one situations. On an attacking front, Skriniar is extremely comfortable on the ball and helps Inter progress from the back. Because of his elite ball-playing capabilities, former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has also emerged as a huge admirer and is set to battle his old club for his signature.

Skriniar suits Barcelona’s possession-based play and his strength and tenacity at the back is what the Spanish champions have been craving for a long time.

There is no doubt that Skriniar will be one of the hottest properties in the transfer market this summer if he is for sale and Barcelona will be licking their lips given his world-class potential, leadership qualities and unmatched talent.

The only hindrance in a prospective deal, however, could be that the Blaugrana will have to break the £75m transfer record for a defender to land him.