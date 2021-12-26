5 Champions League winners who are also record goal-scorers for their national teams

The Champions League has always been a prestigious tournament to play in. It gets even better for teams when they are able to win the title. Many top clubs and players have had the pleasure of winning it in their careers.

Among the players to have won the Champions League, there have been some great goal-scorers. These players have done exceedingly well at both the club and national level.

The Champions League always had great quality goal-scorers

It is not an easy task to do well at both the club and country level. With a reputation for scoring goals time and again, there is certainly an immense level of pressure to live up to.

Yet some legendary players have done so with utter ease. In the process, they have won the Champions League and at the same time broken records at national level. On that note, let's take a look at the top players who are record goal-scorers for their country and also won the Champions League.

#5 Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Controversies and achievements have always gone hand-in-hand for Luis Suarez but there is no denying the world class qualities he possesses. The Uruguayan striker is one of the best strikers in the world when on song.

Luis Suarez has played for some of the top clubs in his football career but his time at Barcelona has to be his best so far. He signed for the Catalan club in 2014 and was stunning for them. He has scored 195 goals in 283 appearances across all competitions. Suarez played a big role in helping them win the Treble in the 2014-15 season, scoring 25 goals and assisting 23 in 43 appearances.

The former Liverpool striker has also done pretty well with his national team. Luis Suarez has scored 63 goals in 127 appearances for Uruguay. He also won the Copa America with the national side in 2011.

#4 Ferenc Puskas

Real Madrid giving a tribute to Ferenc Puskas

Ferenc Puskas is regarded as one of the best players of his generation and a legendary one in the history of Real Madrid. He won five La Liga titles in his eight seasons with the Spanish giants.

With Los Blancos, he ended up as La Liga's highest goal-scorer in four seasons. The Hungarian striker had a terrific club career, scoring 514 goals in 530 matches. He won the Champions League, then known as the European Cup, three times with Real Madrid.

At the national level, Ferenc Puskas scored 84 goals in 85 appearances for Hungary, the all-time top scorer for his country. He also won the Summer Olympics in 1952 and ended up as a runner-up in the 1954 FIFA World Cup.

