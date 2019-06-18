5 Championship Stars that Premier League clubs should be looking to sign this summer

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship

The summer transfer window is officially open and clubs are frantically doing everything they can to land their ideal targets. Big money moves have already taken place with Eden Hazard departing Chelsea, and the future remains a doubt for other top stars such as Gareth Bale and Matthijs de Ligt.

However, even though the Premier League is promoted as the best league in the world and the clubs often look to other countries' top leagues to scout players, that doesn't have to be the case.

The Sky Bet Championship is now home to some incredible talent, and this summer could see a raid from the Premier League in order to avoid spending huge money on talent from abroad.

We have already seen Manchester United dip into the Sky Bet Championship's pool of talent, signing Daniel James from Swansea City for a fee of £15 million for the exciting winger. And they won't be the last Premier League club to look in that direction.

Because of how difficult it is to get out of the Championship, the league is packed with some incredible footballers. Many of them will be attracting the attention of the Premier League's top scouts this summer.

Here's a look at the top five of those players:

#5 Aaron Mooy

Huddersfield Town v Watford FC - Premier League

The Huddersfield Town midfielder has spent the past two seasons playing his trade in the Premier League and has been crucial to the Terriers' recent success. With a constant engine, Aaron Mooy covers an incredible amount of distance each game, whilst also having the creative ability to punish teams at the same time.

A queue of clubs are reportedly lining up for the Australian midfielder and it is easy to see why. During his time in West Yorkshire Mooy has scored 11 goals, been named in the Championship Team of the Year and been named Australian Footballer of the Year.

His performances for his national side have been just as impressive as those in a Huddersfield Town shirt. It seems like a matter of time before a Premier League side announces the signing of the talented midfielder.

Newcastle United could be a perfect choice for Mooy to make an immediate return to the Premier League. With the Magpies boasting a strong defensive midfielder in Jonjo Shelvey, putting him alongside someone more attack-minded such as Mooy could create a strong partnership.

