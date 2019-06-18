×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Championship Stars that Premier League clubs should be looking to sign this summer

Matthew Wilkinson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
97   //    18 Jun 2019, 11:44 IST

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship
West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship

The summer transfer window is officially open and clubs are frantically doing everything they can to land their ideal targets. Big money moves have already taken place with Eden Hazard departing Chelsea, and the future remains a doubt for other top stars such as Gareth Bale and Matthijs de Ligt.

However, even though the Premier League is promoted as the best league in the world and the clubs often look to other countries' top leagues to scout players, that doesn't have to be the case.

The Sky Bet Championship is now home to some incredible talent, and this summer could see a raid from the Premier League in order to avoid spending huge money on talent from abroad.

We have already seen Manchester United dip into the Sky Bet Championship's pool of talent, signing Daniel James from Swansea City for a fee of £15 million for the exciting winger. And they won't be the last Premier League club to look in that direction.

Because of how difficult it is to get out of the Championship, the league is packed with some incredible footballers. Many of them will be attracting the attention of the Premier League's top scouts this summer.

Here's a look at the top five of those players:

#5 Aaron Mooy

Huddersfield Town v Watford FC - Premier League
Huddersfield Town v Watford FC - Premier League

The Huddersfield Town midfielder has spent the past two seasons playing his trade in the Premier League and has been crucial to the Terriers' recent success. With a constant engine, Aaron Mooy covers an incredible amount of distance each game, whilst also having the creative ability to punish teams at the same time.

A queue of clubs are reportedly lining up for the Australian midfielder and it is easy to see why. During his time in West Yorkshire Mooy has scored 11 goals, been named in the Championship Team of the Year and been named Australian Footballer of the Year.

Advertisement

His performances for his national side have been just as impressive as those in a Huddersfield Town shirt. It seems like a matter of time before a Premier League side announces the signing of the talented midfielder.

Newcastle United could be a perfect choice for Mooy to make an immediate return to the Premier League. With the Magpies boasting a strong defensive midfielder in Jonjo Shelvey, putting him alongside someone more attack-minded such as Mooy could create a strong partnership.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Birmingham City Football Huddersfield Town Football Darren Randolph Aaron Mooy
Advertisement
Premier League 2018/19 : Top 3 Players who will make a move away from relegated clubs 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield: 3 men who helped Liverpool to regain the top spot
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Huddersfield get relegated from Premier League
RELATED STORY
10 best football terrace chants
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Huddersfield: 5 things to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Huddersfield Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Will Huddersfield Town Return Quickly To The Premier League?
RELATED STORY
Premier League Player of the Week - Gameweek 34: Lucas Moura
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Huddersfield Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Why Chelsea are still far from the finished article
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us