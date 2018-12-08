×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Changes that Chelsea need to make in their squad

Utkarsh Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.15K   //    08 Dec 2018, 14:17 IST

Maurizio Sarri
Maurizio Sarri

Following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri and the team’s association with Sarri-ball, all Chelsea fans were expecting to see Chelsea present itself as a challenge to other teams for the title this season. However, considering Chelsea’s performance so far, it is evident that the squad is still way off the pace in the race for the title.

Especially after its games against Everton and Tottenham, finishing in the Top 4 seems like the best that they can do. But this might also turn out to be tricky. Teams such as Arsenal and Everton are rising up the ranks under the tutelage of Unai Emery and Marco Silva, while Chelsea still seems to be struggling to get a hold of “Sarri-ball.”

It is clear that some necessary changes are required for Chelsea to end the season on a high note. Let's look at some of them.

#1 Sell Willian

Willian
Willian

The right winger spot is in dire need of some fresh legs. 

Willian does have a couple of advantages with both his slick footwork and dangerous long shots but is slowly becoming a liability. Based on his recent performances, it seems like that he may only have a couple of good games left in him. 

Slow in passing the ball and depending only on long shots, his free-kick taking ability has deteriorated sharply as well. With no fruitful attacks from Willian’s side, the pressure falls onto the shoulders of Eden Hazard on the opposite side to make something happen. 

Willian’s replacement would be beneficial for the team. His transfer funds can be used to sign a younger player who would not only be faster but also not afraid to put himself out there, employing Sarri-ball in the field. 

Reports are suggesting that Chelsea are looking to sign Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, which should come as a breath of fresh air opening more opportunities for Chelsea. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Alvaro Morata Willian Borges da Silva
Utkarsh Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid football and Chelsea FC follower.
3 Changes Sarri needs to make to turn Chelsea into title...
RELATED STORY
3 tactical alterations Maurizio Sarri should make before...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea have problems that need solving - Sarri
RELATED STORY
3 Mistakes by Sarri that cost Chelsea against Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 positions where Chelsea need reinforcements in the...
RELATED STORY
3 players who need a transfer to reignite their career
RELATED STORY
3 signings who could make Chelsea unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Why Sarri does not need a Plan B for Chelsea  
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea should not sign Christian Pulisic 
RELATED STORY
3 players that can replace Alvaro Morata at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Today AFC LIV 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Today ARS HUD 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Today BUR BRI 08:30 PM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR SOU 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Southampton
Today MAN FUL 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Fulham
Today WES CRY 08:30 PM West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Today CHE MAN 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LEI TOT 01:15 AM Leicester City vs Tottenham
Tomorrow NEW WOL 09:30 PM Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Dec EVE WAT 01:30 AM Everton vs Watford
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us