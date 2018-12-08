5 Changes that Chelsea need to make in their squad

Maurizio Sarri

Following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri and the team’s association with Sarri-ball, all Chelsea fans were expecting to see Chelsea present itself as a challenge to other teams for the title this season. However, considering Chelsea’s performance so far, it is evident that the squad is still way off the pace in the race for the title.

Especially after its games against Everton and Tottenham, finishing in the Top 4 seems like the best that they can do. But this might also turn out to be tricky. Teams such as Arsenal and Everton are rising up the ranks under the tutelage of Unai Emery and Marco Silva, while Chelsea still seems to be struggling to get a hold of “Sarri-ball.”

It is clear that some necessary changes are required for Chelsea to end the season on a high note. Let's look at some of them.

#1 Sell Willian

Willian

The right winger spot is in dire need of some fresh legs.

Willian does have a couple of advantages with both his slick footwork and dangerous long shots but is slowly becoming a liability. Based on his recent performances, it seems like that he may only have a couple of good games left in him.

Slow in passing the ball and depending only on long shots, his free-kick taking ability has deteriorated sharply as well. With no fruitful attacks from Willian’s side, the pressure falls onto the shoulders of Eden Hazard on the opposite side to make something happen.

Willian’s replacement would be beneficial for the team. His transfer funds can be used to sign a younger player who would not only be faster but also not afraid to put himself out there, employing Sarri-ball in the field.

Reports are suggesting that Chelsea are looking to sign Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, which should come as a breath of fresh air opening more opportunities for Chelsea.

