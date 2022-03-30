5 Chelsea academy graduates who are flourishing elsewhere

In the last two decades, Chelsea has established itself as one of the most successful English football clubs of all time. Under Roman Abramovich's ownership, the Blues have emerged as an English and European powerhouse. The west London outfit has won almost every honor available in club football.

Beyond a sizable investment poured into the playing squad, the Abramovich regime invested a fair deal of money into the team’s youth apparatus. The Blues have reaped a bountiful harvest from the move as a result, and now boast what is widely believed to be one of the best youth academies in the world.

Some of the graduates from this impressive undertaking have gone on to represent the Blues and have lifted trophies with the club. However, some other graduates have departed the club and have gone on to achieve success at other clubs.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five such Chelsea academy graduates who are flourishing elsewhere.

#5 Jeremie Boga | Atalanta

Jeremie Boga has been called up to the Ivory Coast national team after good performances for Atalanta

After starting his youth career in Marseille in 2003, young Jeremie Boga made the switch to Chelsea's Cobham center in 2009, where he would remain and graduate from in 2015.

After his graduation, the star earned himself a professional contract and remained with the Blues at Stamford Bridge. However, he struggled to break into the first team, managing just one appearance for Chelsea during the 2017-18 season.

Most of his appearances came during loans, with the midfielder playing for Rennes, Granada, and Birmingham City, all within three seasons. When it became clear that he didn't have a place at Stamford Bridge, Jeremie Boga left the Blues, joining Sassuolo in 2018, where he has played over 100 games.

The star now plays for Atalanta, on loan from Sassuolo. His good form saw him get called up to the Ivory Coast national team, where he has played eight games and scored one goal.

#4 Tino Livramento | Southampton

Tino Livramento has been doing well for Southampton

Just 19 years old, Tino Livramento has all the potential to go far in football, having gotten a call-up to England's U-15 side, and now playing for the U-21 team. Since 2009, the youngster joined up with Chelsea's youth academy, where he graduated just last year.

Notably, he was named Chelsea Academy Player of the Year last season, with the star momentarily getting a seat on the bench for the first team.

Both Livramento and Chelsea were unable to come to terms about the star's professional contract. The fullback ended up leaving the club without playing a single game. He eventually signed for Southampton, where he has flourished, playing 27 games and over 2,000 minutes of football this season.

#3 Marc Guehi | Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi has been playing for Crystal Palace this season

Before he was scouted and brought to Cobham, Marc Guehi played in Cray Wanderers' youth system. He joined Chelsea's academy in 2007 and remained there until 2019 when he graduated.

He notably featured strongly in the U-18 ranks, and signed a professional contract with the Blues, even before he left the academy. However, the center-back never actually played a first-team game for Chelsea.

After it became clear that he wouldn't feature for the first team, Guehi went on loan to Sweansea City for two years, remaining ever-present in the second year.

Last season, the 21-year-old decided to move from Stamford Bridge to Crystal Palace, where he has flourished. This season, the star has picked up 33 appearances, playing for nearly 3,000 minutes. Guehi has now been called up to represent England and has already featured in one game.

#2 Fikayo Tomori | AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori could even feature for England at the 2022 World Cup

After a short stint with Riverview United, Fikayo Tomori joined the Chelsea Academy in 2005. After 11 years of progressing through the ranks, the star graduated from the academy and picked up a short stint in the first-team.

However, there would hardly be any space for the towering center-back, and Tomori eventually left on loan to Brighton, Hull City, and Derby County. After these loans, the England international went on to feature for Chelsea's first team, properly breaking through in 2019.

However, he wouldn't last too long within the first team, eventually going on loan to AC Milan where he has found even more game time.

The Rossoneri exercised the buy clause within the loan deal, with Tomori making his move to Serie A permanent. This season, with the Rossoneri, Fikayo Tomori has played 31 games, spanning over 2,000 minutes on the field.

He also represents England at the international level and has a good chance of being called up for the World Cup in Qatar.

#1 Tammy Abraham | AS Roma

Tammy Abraham has found greater game time at AS Roma

Another player to leave Stamford Bridge and head to the Serie A for game time is Tammy Abraham. The ace striker started off with Chelsea as a child, rising through the ranks and eventually graduating from the academy in 2016.

While in the youth system, the youngster was invited to train with the first team, a clear signal of his massive potential. Soon after his graduation, he joined the club's first team, picking up two appearances for the Blues.

B/R Football @brfootball Tammy Abraham scores a brace against Lazio.



He has bagged 23 goals this season 🍽️ Tammy Abraham scores a brace against Lazio.He has bagged 23 goals this season 🍽️ https://t.co/h8Wr4ByLXx

Abraham would eventually go on loan to Bristol City, Swansea, and Aston Villa. However, his strong showing with Villa (26 goals in 40 games) catapulted him back into Chelsea's first team for the 2018-19 season, where he managed 18 goals.

The next season would sadly see the youngster struggle to find gametime, as he played just 22 Premier League games for the Blues. AS Roma came for the star during the last transfer window, and now Tammy Abraham plays for the Giallorossi, where he has scored 23 goals in 40 games.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat