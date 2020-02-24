5 Chelsea academy players who could break into the first team next season

Akshat Mehrish

Hull City v Chelsea FC - FA Cup Fourth Round

For years, Chelsea as a club was maligned for ignoring the talent that came through their own academy. The Blues possess one of the best youth production lines in the world, however, the pathway from there to the first-team was blocked for several years owing to their short-sighted approach.

The London club's focus prior to this season was on instant success which came at a hefty cost. However, it all changed this season when circumstances forced them to turn to club great Frank Lampard.

Lampard came in with a youth-oriented policy, and coupled with a transfer ban, opened up the path from the academy to the first-team. Several promising youngsters such as Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, and Fikayo Tomori have already joined the senior squad this season. We, however, take a look at five more youth players who could follow a similar path next season.

#5 Tino Anjorin

Chelsea U21 v AFC Wimbledon - Checkatrade Trophy

18-year-old Tino Anjorin is among the most coveted talents currently playing in the Chelsea academy. The youngster has been with the club from the age of seven and made his first-team bow earlier this season in a Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby.

Anjorin only played for twenty-three minutes against the much lower-ranked opposition, however, he did show glimpses of his talent during that short cameo. Chelsea are hopeful of keeping the young midfielder at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future with contract talks between the two parties supposedly progressing well, as per The Athletic.

Meanwhile, away from the first-team, Anjorin has performed well this season at the youth level. The Englishman, who also holds a Nigerian citizenship, has played twenty-three times, scoring on elevn occasions and prociding six more assists. His numbers mean that the youngster has contributed with a goal once in every game-and-a-half.

The midfielder could still feature for the Blues' senior team in the months ahead, provided Chelsea secure a UEFA Champions League spot for the following season with games to spare.

