5 Chelsea managers with the highest win percentage in Premier League history

Chelsea are one of the most successful clubs in contemporary football. The Blues have also been a dominant force in the English Premier League, claiming the title five times between 2004 and 2016.

Chelsea are also unique when it comes to managerial records. Under Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have one of Europe's highest managerial turnover ratios. Simply put, they're quick to replace managers when the results aren't good enough.

We take a look at five Chelsea managers with the highest win percentage in Premier League history.

[Note: a) Only managers appointed on a permanent basis have been considered; b) Stats have been obtained from wikipedia.org]

#5 Maurizio Sarri - 62%

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Maurizio Sarri became Chelsea manager in the summer of 2018 after many successful years in Italy. Sarri's famous 'Sarri-ball' identity became a highlight of Chelsea's play and the Italian was undefeated in his first 12 fixtures.

After a superb start to the season, Chelsea, however, were 'figured out' by opposition teams. Their form soon took a nosedive. Sarri managed to win the 2019 Europa League title with the Blues before leaving at the end of the season for Juventus. With a 62 win percentage, he ranks fifth among the top five Chelsea managers with the highest win percentage in Premier League history.

EPL Statman @EPLStatman



Maurizio Sarri became the first manager in Premier League history to remain unbeaten in their first 12 games in charge in the competition.



✅ 8 Wins

🤝 4 Draws



#CFC | #Chelsea | 📅 On This Day In 2018Maurizio Sarri became the first manager in Premier League history to remain unbeaten in their first 12 games in charge in the competition.✅ 8 Wins🤝 4 Draws #PL | 🔵 📅 On This Day In 2018 Maurizio Sarri became the first manager in Premier League history to remain unbeaten in their first 12 games in charge in the competition. ✅ 8 Wins 🤝 4 Draws #CFC | #Chelsea | #PL | 🔵 https://t.co/FIPGlfTV76

#4 Thomas Tuchel - 62.5%

Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League final 2021

After sacking Frank Lampard in January 2021, Chelsea were quick to announce the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, who had parted ways with PSG. The move provided immediate success as Tuchel guided the side to the 2021 UEFA Champions League title.

The German manager's impressive tactics and defensive solidity at the back mean Chelsea are one of the best teams in Europe. With a 62.5 win percentage, Tuchel ranks fourth among the top five Chelsea managers with the highest win percentage in Premier League history.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel is the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month for October! 🏆



Played 4, won 4, 14 goals scored and just 1 conceded! 👔 BREAKING: Thomas Tuchel is the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month for October! 🏆Played 4, won 4, 14 goals scored and just 1 conceded! 👔

