5 Chelsea players who could benefit from Thomas Tuchel's sacking

Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel and appointed Graham Potter as the club's new head coach. Tuchel was removed from his job just a month into the new season after the team suffered a dip in form.

The German coach reportedly wasn't getting along with the new management and was also not on the same page as several of Chelsea's players. He led the Blues to Champions League glory in the first half season (2020-21) as their coach.

But in recent times, Chelsea seem to have regressed and although his sacking came as a bit of a surprise, it wasn't entirely shocking. Potter, the new coach, has proven his credentials at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Whenever there is a change in management, there will be players at the club who could benefit from it. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could benefit from Tuchel's sacking.

#5 Armando Broja

Armando Broja signed a new six-year deal with Chelsea last week (September 3). He is a strong and aggressive striker and has the potential to be the long-term solution to the Blues' goalscoring woes. Tuchel was reportedly a fan of the player but has only used him sparingly.

Despite the club lacking out-and-out strikers until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was signed on transfer deadline day, Broja hardly featured in the opening gameweeks. His involvement has been reduced to four substitute appearances so far this season.

Potter is used to working with low-profile players and improving them. He is likely to help Broja reach new heights.

#4 Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech struggled under Tuchel. The new manager's arrival could breathe new life into the Morocco international man. He came close to securing a return to Ajax this summer. The 29-year-old is exceptionally gifted in a technical sense.

Potter admires clever players who also possess exquisite technique. He has coached quite a few of them at Brighton and therefore, Ziyech has every reason to be excited about the managerial change.

He will also have a clean slate and could put all his struggles under Tuchel behind him and try to get minutes under his belt ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#3 Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic has only been able to impress in spells following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. His constant injury issues and inconsistency has forced him to the fringes of the Chelsea squad.

He has been unhappy at the club and was keen to engineer an exit from Stamford Bridge in the summer. However, the arrival of Potter could offer him a fresh lease of life. Captain America will be desperate to get some playing time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well.

He also has qualities that could make him thrive under Potter. It looked like Pulisic was in for yet another wasted season but that could change now after the managerial change.

#2 Conor Gallagher

We can't say for certain whether or not Conor Gallagher would have thrived under Tuchel. He started just two games under the German coach but none of his outings inspired confidence. Gallagher turned in a horror show of a performance in the Blues' 3-0 loss against Leeds United.

He also picked up a red card in the game against Leicester City and he looked like a shadow of his former self that tore up the Premier League with Crystal Palace last term. But the fact that he was playing out of position under Tuchel shouldn't be overlooked.

Gallagher has played as a defensive midfielder under Tuchel while his best position is as a number 8. Potter's new system could easily bring out the best in Gallagher as it's clear as day that there is a quality footballer in there.

#1 Marc Cucurella

This one's rather obvious. Chelsea dished out £62 million to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton this summer. Who else would they rely on to bring out the best in the Spaniard than the coach who already did it last season?

Potter very likely admires Cucurella a lot and this could give him an edge over Ben Chilwell in the race for a starting spot at Chelsea. The system is likely to be more suited to his liking and it will help him settle down more easily at his new club.

