5 Chelsea players with most goals under Thomas Tuchel

After seeing Frank Lampard fail to mount a title challenge, Chelsea turned to Thomas Tuchel for salvation in January 2021. The German coach, who was dismissed a month earlier by Paris Saint-Germain, hopped on board and turned the Blues’ season on its head.

Tuchel’s appointment was like a breath of fresh air at Stamford Bridge. Every player was eager to impress, even the outcasts had a new lease on life. The German mastermind’s famous three-man backline was deployed, and west Londoners marched on to success.

By the end of the season, Chelsea not only secured a top-four finish, but also managed to win the UEFA Champions League. Although the Blues are all but out of the Premier League title race this season, they are still alive and kicking in three cup competitions.

Today we will focus on players whose goals have led Tuchel to the unprecedented success he has enjoyed so far.

Here are five Chelsea players who have scored the most goals under the German tactician:

#5 Timo Werner - 9 goals

Chelsea signed Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020 for a whopping €53 million. The German sharpshooter was meant to solve their anxiety in front of goal.

Unfortunately, he is yet to find his footing and has often cut a frustrating figure in attack.

Since Tuchel’s appointment in January 2021, Werner has played in 43 games under the German manager. So far, he has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists.

It is evident that his overall goal contribution is far from abysmal. However, scoring only nine goals over the course of 12 months is hardly good enough for a striker of his caliber.

#4 Kai Havertz - 9 goals

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Attacking midfielder Kai Havertz moved to west London in the same window as Werner. He, too, was an established Bundesliga star, prepared to set England alight with goals and assists. The €80 million purchase from Bayer Leverkusen looked at home under Lampard, directly contributing to 11 goals in 24 games across competitions.

Tuchel’s strict system has not always been kind to the 22-year-old, but Havertz has often popped up with invaluable goals under his compatriot. His goal tally of nine is not extraordinary, but Tuchel will forever be grateful for his strike in the Champions League final last season.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star latched on to Mason Mount’s past to dispatch a venomous left-footed strike. His shot breached Manchester City's resistance to give Chelsea a 1-0 win in the most important match of their season.

