Chelsea FC appointed Thomas Tuchel in January 2021 to add tactical strength to the squad, hoping to bind new signings into the squad. This came after the Blues had sacked Frank Lampard. It is safe to say that this has been a successful choice so far. Tuchel managed to transform an underperforming Chelsea squad into Champions League winners.

They currently sit at the top of the Premier League table and are strong favorites for the title.

Tuchel has completely changed the shape and style of football Chelsea play. He started with a three at the back formation that is solid and difficult to break down and is also efficient at breaking the opposition press. Going forward, he employs two wide playmakers who are supported by two wing backs and two central midfielders that control the tempo of the game.

5 Chelsea players who have improved under Thomas Tuchel

#5 Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen's playing time under Lampard was fairly irregular. Under Tuchel's reign, Christensen has formed a solid defensive relationship with Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger. With Thiago Silva not being able to play often, Christensen is a reliable choice who has often been given a place in the starting X1.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 💪 Andreas Christensen won possession in the defensive third 11 times for Chelsea against Manchester City on Saturday, a record in a Premier League match this season 💪 Andreas Christensen won possession in the defensive third 11 times for Chelsea against Manchester City on Saturday, a record in a Premier League match this season https://t.co/VqVuYszBEr

The 25-year-old Danish center-back has made considerable improvements under the new defensive system. He is now averaging almost three more interceptions per 90. He is very effective at pressing in the defensive and middle thirds, helping Chelsea regain possession multiple times.

Christensen will now hope to enter his prime. He will look to provide Tuchel with important defensive depth as Chelsea look to go all the way in every competition this season.

#4 Marcos Alonso

With just 11 starts across the whole of last season, Marcos Alonso looked to be a figure who was out of favor with both the old boss. However, since the turn of the 2021-22 season, Alonso has started every game but two for Tuchel's Chelsea.

The 30-year-old spanish wing back seems to have revitalized his career as he continues to make a large contribution to the Chelsea attack. He has also improved his earlier weaker defensive game. Alonso now averages double the number of tackles and interceptions per game compared to what he had last season.

Alonso's game used to be heavily dependent on running past his teammates. He almost played as a secondary striker when his team had possession in the final third. However, Tuchel has helped him gain a healthy and effective balance. He is now a big goal threat and also maintains the team's solid defensive shape.

