5 Chelsea players who are likely to leave the club at the end of the season

Reigning European champions Chelsea are one of the most ambitious football clubs in the world. The Roman Abramovich-owned Blues are on an endless course of self-improvement, always striving to play better and win bigger than the day before.

Every player worth their salt wishes to be involved in such a grand, enterprising project, but sustaining at the club is a different ballgame altogether. Even if one beats the competition and becomes a regular at the club, the matter of getting the right contract remains. And that, unfortunately, can open a can of worms. Chelsea are known to play hardball with agents, which often makes it difficult to extend their clinets' stay at Stamford Bridge.

Today, we will take a look at five players from the Blues’ current squad who are not exactly the happiest campers. From wanting security to getting regular minutes on the pitch, their demands are quite diverse, and the west Londoners are yet to agree to them.

Now, without further ado, let us check out five players who could leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season:

#5 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

The Blues signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for a whopping €80million fee in the summer of 2018. The Spaniard was expected to set the Premier League alight with his work between the sticks, but failed miserably in his debut season. The former Bilbao man has struggled to find his footing since.

Courtesy of Chelsea's first-choice keeper Edouard Mendy, Kepa has barely played in the Premier League this season. Despite proving his mettle in the EFL Cup, coach Thomas Tuchel has kept him on the bench in the league and the Champions League.

The 27-year-old has been performing with a smile on his face so far, but we don’t expect him to continue in the same fashion for long.

Adam Newson @AdamNewson



His form over the past month is expected to have ramped up interest.



Story via

football.london/chelsea-fc/tra… No surprise really but Chelsea will be open to offers for Kepa in the summer.His form over the past month is expected to have ramped up interest.Story via @alansmith90 No surprise really but Chelsea will be open to offers for Kepa in the summer.His form over the past month is expected to have ramped up interest.Story via @alansmith90 football.london/chelsea-fc/tra…

Unless he plays more regularly, he is unlikely to make a single appearance for Spain at the World Cup later this year. The Blues, too, could earn a good amount of money by selling their in-form second-choice keeper.

A transfer in the summer transfer window seems to be a win-win for both parties involved.

#4 Andreas Christensen

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen will be out of contract in June 2022. The club and the player have reportedly had multiple sittings, trying to find a middle ground but haven’t had any luck yet.

The west London outfit do not want to lose the Denmark international, but have not shown desperation either.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[ It is 'really complicated' for #Chelsea to reach a contract extension agreement with Andreas Christensen. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both interested - 'they really want him'. @FabrizioRomano via @podcastherewego It is 'really complicated' for #Chelsea to reach a contract extension agreement with Andreas Christensen. Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both interested - 'they really want him'.[@FabrizioRomano via @podcastherewego]

Christensen, who was an integral part of the team last term, has only started 11 Premier League games for the Blues this season. The fact that Thomas Tuchel can comfortably cope without him in the starting XI does not bode well for the player.

Ultimately, it could boil down to the Dane and his priorities. If he takes the initiative to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, we believe, Tuchel’s side would be happy to oblige.

