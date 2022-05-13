5 Chelsea players who need to leave at the end of the season

Chelsea are expected to rejig their squad this summer. A couple of their top players have already agreed to join other clubs, while there are others who need to secure an exit for various reasons.

Thomas Tuchel will look to revamp the Chelsea squad this summer

After being crowned the champions of Europe last term, Chelsea have not been able to hit the heights they were expected to this season. Several top stars have misfired or suffered a dip in form and Thomas Tuchel has found it hard to figure out or stick to a winning combination.

With Todd Boehly set to complete his takeover, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the upcoming summer transfer window might have in store for them. But before discussing potential incomings, let's take a look at five players who need to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta has been a loyal servant to Chelsea for 10 years. He is one of the most decorated Spanish players to have ever played for the Blues. But the 32-year-old is past his prime now and his current contract expires in 2023.

The versatile Spaniard can play anywhere across the backline and is keen to secure a move to Barcelona, as per Mundo Deportivo. Azpilicueta has won almost everything there is to be won at Chelsea and this might be his last chance to secure a move to another top club.

At Barcelona, Azpilicueta could be a leader in the dressing room and it could prove to be a fitting final chapter for one of the most underrated players of his generation.

GOAL @goal Barcelona have offered Cesar Azpilicueta a two-year contract which would see him earn £11 million a year Barcelona have offered Cesar Azpilicueta a two-year contract which would see him earn £11 million a year 💰 https://t.co/oqmLw4wzDf

#4 Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley hardly looks like he will be able to revive his Chelsea career at this point. He has been on the periphery all season and last featured for the Blues all the way back on December 22 against Brentford in the League Cup.

He has made 12 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side this term, starting in just four of those games. The Englishman, who was once touted to be the next big thing, has not scored a goal or provided an assist this season.

Barkley could yet play regular football at an inferior club and at 28 years of age, he should not waste more time warming the bench.

#3 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has offered glimpses of his quality under Thomas Tuchel. However, he has been forced to play out of position in Tuchel's three-at-the-back system. Predictably, it has not worked out to the liking of an out-and-out winger like Hudson-Odoi.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and an Achilles tendon injury kept him out of action through March and April. The 21-year-old is unlikely to displace the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic in attack.

He is also most likely to keep playing second-fiddle to Reece James at right wing-back. The youngster could do so much better for a side that uses a system that plays more to his strengths. He should seek an exit from Chelsea this summer.

In 28 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, Hudson-Odoi has scored three goals and provided six assists.

#2 Timo Werner

Chelsea spent £47.7 million to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020. The fact that they shelled out £101.7 million and broke their transfer record to sign Romelu Lukaku, another striker the following summer, speaks volumes of Werner's impact.

While his link-up play has often been good, he has not been able to fulfil the role of a prolific goalscorer at Chelsea. That's what he was roped in for in the first place. Over the course of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, Werner has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

He has been far too inconsistent and has not featured as extensively this term as he would have liked. Werner has started just 15 Premier League games this season.

The Germany international ought to be able to find suitors this summer and he should secure an exit as things are unlikely to get much better for him in the English top-flight.

#1 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea made Kepa Arrizabalaga their most expensive signing at the time when they roped him in for £72 million from Athletic Bilbao ahead of the 2018-19 season. The Spaniard ended up having a forgettable debut campaign in the Premier League and eventually lost his place to Edouard Mendy.

The 27-year-old has started just four Premier League games this season. He has, however, proved his mettle in the League Cup. But Tuchel does not seem convinced enough to give Kepa a regular run in the starting lineup in the Premier League or the Champions League.

The 27-year-old has remained poised in the face of adversity but with the 2022 FIFA World Cup around the corner, he needs to secure an exit from the club. Kepa needs to play regular football if he is to make the Spain squad for the tournament.

Chelsea could also cash in on Arrizabalaga and earn a fair amount of money through his sale as his quality has been on display this term.

