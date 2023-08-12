5 Chelsea players who need to prove their worth in the 2023-24 season

Chelsea will be the cynosure of all eyes when the new season commences. After a disappointing 2022-23 season, fans will be eager to see how the club bounces back, especially after the massive exodus of players from Stamford Bridge this summer.

In a bid to revamp the squad, the club has witnessed an overhaul, with as many as 17 first-team players departing this summer. As a result, an array of squad numbers became vacant, and several players have switched numbers ahead of the new season.

Additionally, some of the existing players, as well as new recruits, have been handed iconic numbers previously worn by some of the club's legends. These players must be prepared to live up to expectations due to the legacy of their predecessors.

Without further ado, we look at five players who need to prove their worth after getting new squad numbers for the 2023-24 season.

#5 Levi Colwill - Number 26

Levi Colwill will look to follow in the footsteps of club legend John Terry

Levi Colwill is one player who will be looking to impress the fans in the new season. The England U-21 international has been handed a place in the Chelsea first team after a breakthrough season at Brighton & Hove Albion last term

The 20-year-old has chosen the number 26 shirt which was made iconic by former Chelsea captain and club legend John Terry. Like Colwill, Terry was a Cobham Academy graduate who rose up the ranks to become one of the club's greatest players ever.

The former skipper was a solid figure in the club's backline. He made over 700 appearances for the west London club and won a plethora of trophies for the Blues. Terry also holds the Premier League record for most goals scored by a defender (41).

Colwill will be hoping to make a similar impact at the club as he begins his career with the senior team.

#4 Raheem Sterling - Number 7

Sterling still needs to fire for Chelsea

Raheem Sterling is yet to deliver his best at Stamford Bridge. The England international joined the Blues last summer from Manchester City but has been a shadow of himself. He is yet to replicate his blistering form and goalscoring abilities at the club.

However, it must be cited that the 28-year-old to a large extent was one of the club's best performers in a subpar 2022-23 season. He registered nine goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions.

Nevertheless, Sterling's antecedent shows that he could still offer the club more in terms of performance. He has claimed the iconic jersey No.7 for the new season, an ideal number for a winger. More will be expected from the Englishman in the new camapign.

He is one of the most experienced players in the current Chelsea setup and should lead the team as they look to bounce back from their woes of the previous season.

#3 Enzo Fernandez - Number 8

Fernandez has been decent

The Argentine midfielder has been allocated the most iconic squad number at Stamford Bridge. Enzo wore No.5 in his debut season, but has now switched to No.8 which became vacant following Mateo Kovacic's departure to Manchester City.

Jersey No.8 was made legendary at the London club by Frank Lampard, who is Chelsea's all-time goalscorer (211 goals) and arguably their best player of all time. Lampard was one of the best midfielders to have graced the Premier League.

Fernandez taking up this number puts more pressure and expectations on him. He had a decent first few months at Stamford Bridge last season, and the fans will be hoping to see the best of the 2022 World Cup winner in his first full season in England.

#2 Nicolas Jackson - Number 15

Jackson has taken Didier Drogba's iconic number 15

The Senegalese forward is one of the club's recruits this summer. Signed from Villareal for a reported €37 million, Nicolas Jackson will be the man to lead the attack for Mauricio Pochettino's side in the new term.

He has been given the number 15 shirt ahead of his debut season at Stamford Bridge. Upon signing for the club, the Gambian-born player cited Didier Drogba as one of his role models as seen on Chelsea's website. Jackson will be hoping to emulate the achievements of his idol at the club.

Drogba also wore number 15 when he arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2004 from Olympique Marseille. He went on to become a goalscoring machine for the club as he netted 16 goals in 41 games in his debut season in England. Overall, he registered 164 goals and 86 assists in 381 games for the Blues.

#1 Mykhailo Mudryk - Number 10

Mudryk wears Eden Hazard's iconic number 10 this season

One player who would bear the weight of donning a very iconic number is Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukrainian star has been assigned the No.10, which is ideally given to the most creative and influential player in a team.

Some notable recent names who excelled wearing number 10 at Stamford Bridge are Eden Hazard, Pedro, Willian, and Joe Cole.

Mudryk failed to justify his heavy price tag (£88m) last season and taking up this squad number means additional pressure and expectations for the 22-year-old. He is one of the very talented players at the club currently and more will be expected from him in the new campaign.