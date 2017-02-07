5 Chelsea players who have no future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are surely cruising on to the title this season. Here are five Chelsea players who do not have a future at the club

@snehanjanb by Snehanjan Banerjee Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 14:46 IST

After a poor campaign last season, Chelsea had big expectations when they brought Antonio Conte to Stamford Bridge last summer. However, even the biggest Chelsea fan probably would not have thought that the Italian would bring success as immediately as he has. Unless some kind of a remarkable dip in form comes Chelsea's way, the Blues look to be cruising on to the Premier League title.

It will be a historic achievement for Conte to win the biggest prize in English football in his first ever season in England. In fact, this is only his first season outside Italy.

It is a public perception that Premier League is much different to the other major European leagues and foreign managers often struggle to adjust to life in the so-called ‘best league in the world’. Conte is proving everyone wrong and no matter how much we praise him for the job he is doing, it won’t be enough.

When he took over Chelsea, the confidence of the players was low after a disappointing season. It was never an easy job but the Italian has shown it once again that he is one of the very best managers in the world and can do wonders with very little resources.

Even if Chelsea win the title this season, it is evident that their squad still needs strengthening. Champions League football should return to Stamford Bridge next season and for that, they need to part ways with many of the fringe players and replace them with ones who will challenge for first team football. In this article, let us take a look at five players who seem to have very little future at the West London club.

Let us take a look at five players who seem to have very little future at the West London club.

#1 Asmir Begovic

Asmir Begovic has failed to dislodge Courtois as Chelsea’s number one

It is really hard for a football fan to see a keeper like Begovic languishing on the Chelsea bench week in week out. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is easily better than most first-choice keepers in the Premier League and should have his eyes on playing on a regular basis once again. Still just 29, the former Stoke man would easily get a good club where he can play regularly between the sticks and Chelsea should not mind selling him as well with Thibaut Courtois being an omnipresent in their recent successes.

Begovic, who made his reputation as one of the best keepers in the Premier League while he was playing for Stoke City, was a subject of interest of Bournemouth in January. The Cherries have established themselves as a rising club in the Premier League in recent times and Begovic could prove to be a vital part of their progress thanks to his leadership and experience.