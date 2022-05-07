5 Chelsea players who have played the most minutes this season

Chelsea are among the sides in Europe who have played the most number of games this season. They have been very active in most competitions this campaign.

Their impressive performances this season have seen Thomas Tuchel's team play a combined total of 58 games across competitions, which is the most for any English team.

The Blues have played 58 games this season

With such a huge number of games under their belt this campaign, some of the first-team players have been privileged to take part in majority of Chelsea's games.

This article will thus be taking a critical look at five players who have had the most minutes in this current football campaign.

#1 Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta is Chelsea's captain

The Chelsea captain has always been a consistent member of the Blues' first-team, and this season hasn't been an exception. Cesar Azpilicueta has played a key role on the pitch this season, as he has been selected for most games, playing in a handful of positions.

The Spaniard has made appearances for the London side at right-back, right-centre-back, right-wing-back, and even as a make-shift left-wing-back this season.

So far, Azpilicueta is among the few Chelsea stars who have played the most games for Tuchel's side this current football campaign.

He has made a combined total of 40 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, with 3,175 minutes of football action under his belt this season.

#2 Thiago Silva

Silva is one of the best defenders in the world

Despite being aged 37, the veteran Brazilian defender has been very much consistent for the Blues this season in all competitions.

Thiago Silva's presence and experience has been a major source of strength at the heart of Chelsea's backline, which has been prone to mistakes this season.

His ball-playing ability has been heavily relied upon by the London side while playing out from the back and while navigating their way from a high-pressing attack.

Silva has been the main player in central defense for Tuchel, a position he has made his own since the Blues switched to a back-three defensive setup.

He has so far made a combined total of 43 appearances in all competitions, while registering 3,317 minutes of football action this season.

#3 Mason Mount

Mount has the most goals and assists for the Blues this season

The reigning Chelsea Player of the Season has also been another consistent player for the Blues this current campaign.

Mason Mount has also been deployed in virtually every position across Chelsea's attack. He has also played in the midfield, which shows how versatile he is as a player.

He tops the chart for a number of stats for the Blues this season, including most goals scored (10), most assists (15), and most chances created, amongst others.

Mason Mount's Premier League season for Chelsea so far…

Most goals.
Most assists.
Most shots.
Most chances created.
Most touches in opposition box.

The English midfielder has so far played a total of 48 appearances across all competitions, thus registering 3,377 minutes of football action for the London side.

#4 Edouard Mendy

Mendy is one of the best shot stoppers in the Premier League

The Senegalese shot stopper has also been a very consistent player for the Blues this season across all competitions. Edouard Mendy, who is Chelsea's first-team goalkeeper, is always in between the sticks for the London side.

His position as a shot stopper makes it almost impossible for him to be substituted during a game, and as such, he is always guaranteed of regular 90 minutes of action.

Despite missing a couple of weeks in January due to the AFCON competition with Senegal, Mendy still has one of the highest number of games for the Blues.

So far this season, Mendy has played a combined total of 3,928 minutes for Tuchel's side, making 43 appearances in the process.

#5 Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger has scored five goals this season

Another Chelsea star who has played a lot of games for the European champions this season is Antonio Rudiger.

The German defender has been one of the club's best performers this campaign, as he has been consistent week-in, week-out in defense for the Blues.

Rudiger has been very much influential at left-centre-back for the European champions, making it very difficult for any Blues defender to bench him.

So far this season, Rudiger has played the most minutes by any Blues player, 4,230, making a combined total of 47 appearances in all competitions.

