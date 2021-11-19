5 Chelsea players who are struggling right now 

Chelsea have made a great start to the season, sitting on top of the Premier League table after 11 gameweeks. With qualification to the Champions League's knock-out stages all but guaranteed, the Blues will also be eager to defend their European crown as well.

Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with his team's performances so far, but there are a few players who have failed to impress the former PSG manager. Their poor form has been covered up by the team's collective efforts, but they will need to step up if they want to break into the Blues' starting line-up.

Without further ado, here are 5 Chelsea players who have struggled to deliver this season:

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Chelsea have announced that Romelu Lukaku is back in training today. The plan was always to have him back for this week and he seems to be on schedule. Marcos Alonso has also returned. #CFC Chelsea have announced that Romelu Lukaku is back in training today. The plan was always to have him back for this week and he seems to be on schedule. Marcos Alonso has also returned. #CFC https://t.co/RFdENDsaDX

Chelsea spent a club-record fee to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge 10 years after signing him as a youngster. He started well with a goal on his debut against Arsenal, and looked to be on track for a high scoring season after notching two more against Aston Villa.

But those have been his only goals in the Premier League so far, and has not done enough to justify his £97.5m price tag yet. The Belgian has another goal to his name in the Champions League, bringing his total to 4 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Lukaku has been injured for the last few matches and has only recently returned to full training. He will be straight back into Chelsea's starting XI when he is fit again, but the Belgian needs to step up and deliver when he is on the pitch.

4. Timo Werner

Sripad @falsewinger Timo Werner is back in training! Timo Werner is back in training! https://t.co/ju36idYJSt

Timo Werner was a big money signing for Chelsea last summer, and fans expected him to be scoring goals left, right and center. However, the former RB Leipzig striker has still not managed to find his footing in the Premier League in his second season at the club.

While the German is making the right runs and passes, he struggles to get his shots on target. Often when he does manage to score, his goals are ruled out due to offside.

Werner has only managed to record two goals and an assist in 10 appearances this season. If he fails to improve on his current form, Lukaku will remain Tuchel's first-choice striker with Callum Hudson-Odoi taking the left-wing spot.

