5 Chelsea players who could surprise you this season

These 5 Chelsea players are poised to have an excellent under season under Antonio Conte

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 11:26 IST

Premier League Champions Chelsea have had a strange transfer market so far. While they have missed out on a couple of high profile targets like Romelu Lukaku and Alex Sandro, they have made some impressive signings like Antonio Rudiger, Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata.

With the added pressure and burden of European football, their squad looks like it will be stretched to the limit and Antonio Conte will be hoping that his players step up and perform like how they did last season.

While stars like Kante, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Hazard and Courtois are expected to maintain their high level and perform consistently, we take a look at 5 other Chelsea stars who could surprise you with their consistent and good performances this season:

#5 Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen in action against Bayern Munich

Chelsea have shipped out a number of talented youngsters already this season. However, one youngster who has impressed Antonio Conte and everyone in the Chelsea board is Danish centre-back, Andreas Christensen. Calm and composed on the ball, Christensen has received a first team squad number (27) and is expected to play a key role in Chelsea's 2017-18 season.

Having spent the previous two seasons out on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, Christensen has gained valuable experience at the top level even having won the club's player of the season award for the 2015/16 season.

Also, Christensen has played in a back 3 for the German side and his positioning, tactical awareness and skill on the ball are perfectly suited for Antonio Conte's style of play at Chelsea. The Premier League champions have lost out on club stalwart and legend John Terry, but in Andreas Christensen, Chelsea have an ideal long-term replacement.

Christensen might well become a first team regular by the end of this season.